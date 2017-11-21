AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-11-21 12:09:00

Cooler Master MasterKeys MK750 Gaming Keyboard annonceret

Cooler Master melder et nyt gaming keyboard klar til deres konstant udvidelse af gaming tastaturer. Denne gang omhandler det et nyt MasterKeys MK750 keyboard

Cooler Master melder et nyt gaming keyboard klar til deres konstant udvidelse af gaming tastaturer. Denne gang omhandler det et nyt MasterKeys MK750 keyboard, som allerede er tilgængelig til en pris på €159,99.



MasterKeys MK750 er bygget med Cherry MX mekaniske kontakter, og udstyret med håndledsstøtte.

Det nye MasterKeys MK750 gaming tastatur, har 4 x dedikeret medie keys, full RGB backlighting og forbindes via aftageligt USB Type-C.



Cooler Master forklarer følgende om MasterKeys MK750:



Gamers demand the best, which is why our MasterKeys MK750 uses only real Cherry MX Switches delivering durability, responsiveness, accuracy, and tactile satisfaction. Use the onboard processor and memory to execute every demand on-the-fly without lag. For the pros out there interested in custom keycaps, the MasterKeys MK750 features a standard layout but also comes with nine purple doubleshot PBT gaming keycaps for ultimate durability.



Aesthetics matter, which is why the MasterKeys MK750 features not only a minimalistic slim design but also a unique radiant light bar adding style and ambiance to your gaming experience. Choose your lighting preferences or turn them off through the user friendly software application. It’s also equipped with per-key RGB backlighting for maximum personalization.



Give your wrists a break by simply attaching the magnetic removable wristrest during extensive gaming sessions. The wristrest is enveloped in ultra-soft PU leather and memory foam to provide optimal comfort during marathon gaming. The keyboard is fully loaded with practical features to ensure success on the battlefield and there is no doubt that the MasterKeys MK750 focuses on the features that matter.



