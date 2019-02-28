AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-02-28 10:36:36

Cooler Master frigiver nyt gaming tastatur med Aimpad og analoge Cherry MX switche

Cooler Master har taget gavepapiret af et helt nyt analog og mekaniske gaming keyboard, MK850.



“The MK850 is the world's first mechanical keyboard, using Cherry MX switches, capable of sensing exactly how far down you press the key,” says Lance Madsen, Aimpad™ Principle Engineer. “It provides unparalleled control in even the most demanding PC games.”



“We wanted to implement Aimpad™ technology to provide gamers with an extra tool and to push our innovation efforts to the next level,” fortæller Bryant Nguyen, Peripheral General Manager hos Cooler Master “



Hvor MK850 skiller sig ud fra mængden, er ved blandt andet at være et analogt tastatur, som benytter sig af Cherry MX switches, som ifølge Cooler Master kan tracke 4mm ved anslag på en tast mod konkurrenternes mulighed for at måle 2mm af analog bevægelse. Hertil benytter konkurrenterne ikke Cherry MX switches på deres analoge keyboards.



Cooler Master fortæller:



“MK850 is equipped with Aimpad™ technology providing the precision control most commonly found in devices such as aviation joysticks, steering wheels, and gaming controllers and enabling analog control in digital inputs. It allows gamers to control speed, yaw, adjust pitch, creep, and roll. During driving games Aimpad™ can be used to make smooth turns on the fly or ease into gentle curves by simply changing the distance of the keypress”



“The MK850 harbors a removable wrist rest for ultimate comfort, two programmable precision scroll wheels, five dedicated macro keys with five levels of and four profiles, a detachable USB Type-C cable, dedicated multi-media keys for quick access to commonly used commands, RGB illumination, and a sleek high-grade anodized aluminum top plate. The MK850 is fully programmable through Cooler Master’s easy to use software suite”



Pris og tilgængelighed

MK850 er endnu ikke i butikkerne, men er prissat til DKK 1 699 kroner.



Billeder & Kilde

Cooler Master



