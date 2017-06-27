AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-06-27 13:29:48

Cooler Master lancerer et PBT keycap mekanisk gaming tastatur

Med et ret minimalisktisk design, solid byggekvalitet, og et design der stiler efter gaming segmentet, er Cooler Master klar med deres nye MasterKeys, som udkommer i en L og S version.

Cooler Master har lanceret deres nye PBT Keycap Mechanical tastatur i form af Cooler Master MasterKeys L. Gaming tastaturet kommer i 2 forskellige varianter, Cooler Master MasterKeys S PBT óg MasterKeys L PBT, og de rammer handlen de kommende dage til en pris på €99 og €109 hhv.

Gamer tastaturene er derfor ikke prissat i Danmark pt, men det er et spørgsmål om tid.

Ens for begge gaming tastaturer, er det er designet med Cherry MX switches, og du kan justerer tastaturet on the fly.

Læs den første danske test af Cooler Master MasterKeys L HER

Cooler Master har udsendt følgende pressemeddelse:

The MasterKeys PBT series is everything you like about the MasterKeys line, enhanced for a superior typing experience. It has the build-in hybrid N-key rollover, and genuine German Cherry MX switches we all know and love for their durability, accuracy, and tactile satisfaction. Cooler Master has added extra thick 1.5mm PBT keycaps, the king of all keycaps. Wear and tear, smoothing, or fading of keys are a thing of the past thanks to these durable PBT keycaps. And for the gamers out there, there is a pack of 7 extra red keycaps included to accent the ‘gaming’ keys. Additionally, with Cooler Master’s exclusive on-the-fly system, you can switch layouts, from QWERTY, Dvorak or Wokrman and even switchable OS Modifiers from Windows, Mac or Linux. All through the use of simple On-the-Fly key shortcuts that do not require supplemental software.

Built to withstand even the fastest of fingers, the keycaps on these boards are injection molded, double laser-etched, and fiber reinforced. They are resistant to solvents, mechanically strong and do not “shine” like traditional ABS keycaps tend to do over time. With these, you won’t have to worry about wear and tear due to sweaty fingers and with the 50 million keystrokes provided through its Cherry MX switches, this keyboard is sure to last years of marathon gaming. The MasterKeys L and S are ideal choices for gamers and heavy typers.



