AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-04-21 09:46:45

Logitech søsætter G413 Carbon samt Logitech G413 Silver

Logitech er klar med 2 nye mekaniske tastaturer i form af Logitech G413 Carbon samt et Logitech G413 Silver. Begge keyboards er allerede i handlen.

Populære Logitech er igen klar med et nyt product, og denne gang handler det om et nyt tastatur.

Logitech sender et nyt familiemedlem i rækken af mekaniske keyboards med annonceringen af Logitech G413.



Logitech G413 kommer i to forskellige versioner, Logitech G413 Carbon samt et Logitech G413 Silver, og begge er tilgængelig i indeværende måned.



Prisen er sat til $89.99 og Logitech sender følgende tekst med på vejen.



– Romer-G Key Switches and Precision Key Lighting



Logitech’s exclusive Romer-G mechanical switches are purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness and durability. With a short-throw actuation point of 1.5 mm, Romer-G switches register key presses up to 25 percent faster than standard mechanical switches, so you can get your shots off faster than your opponent. Romer-G switches are also purpose-designed for precise and clean lighting through the keycaps, so they are always visible but never distracting.



– Aircraft-Grade Aluminium Alloy



A brushed 5052 aluminium-magnesium alloy top case serves as the keyboard’s backbone. The result is a minimal design balanced with a full set of features. With a focus on high-end finish and performance, the Logitech G413 is crafted from the highest-grade materials.



– USB Passthrough and Full Function Keys



An integrated, dedicated USB passthrough provides full power and data speed within easy each for any USB device. Media control is also built into the Logitech G413 keyboard so you can use the FN key to control volume, play and pause, mute, game mode, lighting, etc. The FN toggle feature in Logitech Gaming Software (LGS) configures keys to perform media commands by default.

