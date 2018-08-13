AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-08-13 13:07:41

Officielt Resident Evil 2 skrivemaskine-tastatur annonceret af Capcom

Er du fan af spillet Resident Evil 2, har du måske bidt mærke i et af Lexington tastaturerne på skrivebordene i spillet, som nu kommer i handlen med et prisskilt på $675.

Er du fan af spillet Resident Evil 2, har du måske bidt mærke i et af Lexington tastaturerne på skrivebordene i spillet, som nu kommer i handlen med et prisskilt på $675.



Det nye Resident Evil 2 Remake Keyboard, er designet med mekaniske Cherry MX Blue kontakter under de retro-inspireret taster, og kan bestilles direkte via Capcom’s hjemmeside.



”Equipped with a number of unique features the typewriter keyboard has a paper turning knob on the side that allows you to scroll up and down pages as well as being able to adjust volume and the return lever that triggers the enter key or command. There is also space for a 10.5-inch tablet to be rested at the rear to enhance the experience even further and the keyboard is finished within Umbrella Corporation logo on the front right.



The retro typewriter keyboard has been created to coincide with the launch of the new Resident Evil 2 remake but will be officially launching early next year and available to play from January 25th, 2019”

Læs mere HER

Image credit: Capcom



