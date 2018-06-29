AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-06-29 09:05:12

Razer lancerer Huntsman keyboards med nye Opto mekaniske switche

En af verdens største producenter indenfor gamingudstyr ikke behøver store fede reklameskilte for at gøre opmærksom på sin tilstedeværelse, kan man ikke læne sig tilbage ret længe af gangen og leve af populariteten.

Man er konstant nød til at være med på beatet, og det viser Razer med lanceringen af deres nye Huntsman og Huntsman Elite gamer tastaturerne, som blandt andet byder på opto-mekaniske, IR laser-baseret switche.



På trods af de store innovative tiltag ikke helt er til at spotte inden for gaming keyboards, så forsker der voldsomt bag facaderne på udvikle helt unikke produkter i kampen om at være føre hest. Vi ser nye specialdesignet mekaniske switche fra Razer, Logitech og Corsair m.v., men hånden på hjertet minder alle i store træk om verdens førende inden for området, Cherry MX.



Det har dog ikke fra holdt Razer for endnu en lancering, som denne gang inkluderer Huntsman og Huntsman Elite gamer tastaturerne, som består af to nye kablet keyboards, som umildbart er to mekaniske tastaturer, som dog gemmer et unikt twist i form af opto-mekaniske key switche. Der er denne gang tale om en cocktail bestående af dele fra den mekaniske switch kombineret med optisk, IR laser teknologi.



Helt kogt ind til benet, bringer de nye opto-mekaniske key switche samme clicky funktionalitet med sig som vi kender fra mekaniske keyboards, mens Razer tilføjer optimeret performance på aktiveringshastigheden på hver tast på Huntsman og Huntsman Elite gamer tastaturerne.



Tomshardware har sat teknologien under lup, og du kan læse deres dybdegående gennemgang HER

På papiret et strategisk smart træk fra Razer, som i en og samme pakke inkluderer optimeret responsiv switch til gameren med krav til omtalte – samt bibeholdelse af det ”mekaniske feel”, som vi ved betyder en verden til forskel for mange gamere.



Razer har selv forklaret deres opto-mekaniske, IR laser-baseret switche minder om deres nuværende Razer Green switche – bare 30 procent hurtigere aktivering end traditionel mekaniske switche grundet deres integrerede optiske sensor.



Oven i hatten skulle integrationen af den nye teknologi også forlænge levetiden på kontakterne, da deres opto-mekaniske, IR laser-baseret switche indeholde færre dele som kan slides. Razer skriver selv ”the Huntsman keyboards are rated for 100 million keystrokes”



Razer Huntsman udbydes med opto-mekanisk switches samt standard Chroma lighting til $149.99, og deres nye Huntsman Elite model, kommer med et par ekstra features til en pris på $199.99.

Razer skriver:



In addition to the key lighting, the Elite also offers underglow lighting for illuminating the bottom of your desk around the keyboard. We are including a magnetic palm rest that also offers underglow lighting through a hidden POGO pin connector, so you won’t have to choose between looking cool and feeling comfortable. The Elite also offers multimedia controls (both buttons and a scrolling dial) at the top right of the keyboard, which are fully customizable for whatever users want”



Begge modeller kan erhverves direkte fra Razer HER

Razer pressemeddelse:

HAMBURG, Germany. – RazerTM, the leading global lifestyle brand for gamers, today announced the new Razer Huntsman premium gaming keyboard line. The duo includes a full-feature Razer Huntsman Elite keyboard with dedicated media keys, wrist rest and underglow lighting, and a performance-focused Razer Huntsman keyboard. Both units are equipped with Razer’s latest Opto-Mechanical Switches with key actuation at the speed of light.

RAZER OPTO-MECHANICAL SWITCH

Razer’s new Opto-Mechanical Switch showcases the gaming brand’s continued innovation in gaming switches. Using optical technology, an infrared light beam inside each switch precisely detects actuation when a key is pressed. A 1.5 mm actuation point allows the Razer Opto-Mechanical Switch to actuate 30 percent faster than traditional clicky mechanical switches.



The Razer Opto-Mechanical Switch offers faster performance without compromising tactility. It has the same actuate and reset points for rapid fire keypresses as found in a linear switch, and provides a similar tactile feel found in the best-selling Razer Green switches with a lighter actuation force of 45 g. The lifespan of a Razer Opto-Mechanical Switch is rated up to 100 million keystrokes, doubling that of traditional mechanical switches. With the use of optical actuation technology and a metal key stabilizer bar fitted around each switch, there are fewer moving parts and no physical contact during actuation. This reduces switch degradation, making the Razer Huntsman a more consistent and durable keyboard that gamers may rely on for years.

“We have amassed years of experience developing and manufacturing our very own Razer™ Mechanical Switches designed specifically for gamers,” says Razer CEO and Co-Founder Min-Liang Tan. “This focused expertise has now expanded upon our brand’s legacy with the new Razer Opto-Mechanical Switch that delivers an all-new level of performance that is optimized for top-tier esports competition.”



HUNTSMAN ELITE KEYBOARD FEATURES

The Razer Huntsman Elite delivers full functionality with dedicated media controls for quick and easy access. Each of the three tactile media keys and multifunction digital dial is programmable through Razer Synapse 3, offering practically unlimited number of key binds, macros and lighting effects which can be custom-programed by users.



Introduced previously in the Razer Ornata Chroma and BlackWidow Chroma V2, the Huntsman Elite offers the same magnetically detachable, leatherette wrist rest for exceptional ergonomic comfort during long marathon gaming sessions.

The Razer Huntsman Elite is also the first Razer keyboard with Hybrid On-board and Cloud Storage to save and access personalized profile settings online via the cloud or offline via available onboard storage.



ALL AROUND CHROMA INTEGRATION

The Razer Huntsman Elite features an array of possible Razer Chroma lighting effects for a completely immersive gaming experience.



Razer Chroma lighting is found in each key of the Razer Huntsman, emanating an underglow around all sides of the keyboard and around the wrist rest.



Gamers can choose from 16.8 million colors and a variety of lighting effects. Customized settings can be created using the Razer Synapse 3 software platform and shared with millions of other Razer software users via the Razer Chroma™ Workshop. In-game Razer Chroma lighting profiles are also integrated into popular game titles, including “Fortnite,” “Overwatch,” “Warframe” and more. These profiles can display tutorials, dynamic effects that react to gameplay and more.



The Razer Chroma experience can extend to other devices for even more immersive visual feedback. Razer Huntsman Elite owners may pair it with other Razer Chroma-enabled products and synchronize with smart lighting in the home via Philips Hue® integration with Razer Chroma.



HUNTSMAN KEYBOARD

The Razer Huntsman is available starting today. Designed with Opto-Mechanical Switches and full Razer Chroma backlit keys, the keyboard provides the fastest actuation, high-performance gaming experience within Razer’s keyboard line.



