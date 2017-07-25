AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-07-25 10:25:20

Riotoro Ghostwriter Classic Gaming Keyboard annonceret

Leder du efter et alternativ til de velkendte brands som SteelSeries, Razer eller Tesoro, og er du indstillet på et membran tastatur, så er det nye gamer tastatur fra Riotoro oplagt

Er jagten gået ind på et nyt gamer tastatur, og vil du gerne stikke i en ny retning end Logitech, Corsair, SteelSeries m.v., så er en ny spændende aktør kommet på banen i form af Riotoro. Tweak.dk har allerede modtaget en del produkter fra omtalte, og glæder os til at vise deres produkter frem i Danmark.



Riotoro har søsat et nyt membran gaming tastatur, Ghostwriter Classic Gaming Keyboard til pris på $50.



På trods af vi ikke har med et mekanisk tastatur at gøre, så er Ghostwriter Classic Gaming Keyboard i stand til at tilbyde 1ms responstid, 100% anti-ghosting, og 25 key rollovers.



• Sleek, stealth design with traditional, smooth quiet membrane keys

• Customizable 8-color global backlighting, no software required

• Dedicated media controls and volume roller

• Superior key detection with anti-ghosting, and 24 key rollover

“The smooth, quiet key action of membrane keyboards have been used by gamers to thrash their competitors for decades. In the last few years, mechanical keyboards have been getting the advanced features. The Ghostwriter Classic aims to even the score by fusing traditional membrane keys with the sleek stealthy design and cutting-edge features of its sibling, the Ghostwriter Prism mechanical keyboard, including customizable lighting, dedicated media controls, volume roller, detachable wrist rest, and dual USB ports”.

Det nye Riotoro Ghostwriter Classic Gaming Keyboard, er allerede tilgængelig via retailers som Amazon

Features:

• Cherry MX Black switches.

• Detachable magnetic palm wrist

• Low profile membrane keys

• Anti-ghosting and 104 key rollover

• Unique Stealth design



