AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-06-15 11:59:02

Thermaltake TT Premium X1 mekanisk gaming keyboard på vej i handlen

Under Computex fremviste Thermaltake et nyt mekanisk gaming keyboard, Thermaltake TT Premium X1, og nu melder gamer tastaturet på vej i handlen.



Thermaltake TT Premium X1 gaming tastaturet bygges med Cherry MX Speed silver switches or blue switche, og prissættes til små 900 danske kroner for modellen med Cherry MX Speed Silver Switch og omkring 800 kroner for Cherry MX Blue Switch modellen.



Thermaltake forklarer:



”Features of the new Thermaltake TT Premium X1 mechanical gaming keyboard include 100 percent Cherry MX switches, 16.8 million true RGB illumination complete with 12 lighting effects to choose from and TT RGB synchronisation compatibility”



“Take control of your colors and sync seamlessly with all Thermaltake TT RGB Sync compatible product lines. These include the: Thermaltake iRGB Plus Power Supply, Pure Plus 12 Radiator Fan, Riing Plus 12 / 14 / 20 RGB Radiator Fan, Pacific W4 Plus CPU Water Block, Pacific V-GTX 1080Ti Plus Transparent (ASUS ROG), Pacific V-GTX 1080Ti Plus Transparent (MSI GAMING X), Pacific PR22-D5 Plus, Pacific RL360 Plus RGB Radiator, Floe Riing RGB 360 TT Premium Edition, Floe Riing RGB 280 TT Premium Edition, Floe Riing RGB 240 TT Premium Edition, Pacific Lumi Plus LED Strip.



X1 RGB Cherry MX MechanicalGaming Keyboard also features an exclusively design voice controlled AI, which enables users to gain access to all light functions: color, effects, speed, and brightness with easy-to-use voice recognition commands for a truly hands free gaming experience, without interruption. In addition to this, users can also set light and macro functions in-app, which also features an exclusive patented designed (VGC) virtual gaming controller mode for gaming over a wireless connection with your smartphone/tablet device to your PC system via the X1 RGB.”



