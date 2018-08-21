AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-08-21 13:34:07

Samsung CJG5 buet gaming monitor annonceret på Gamescom

Kan du lide alternative former på dine ejendele, så har Samsung lige annonceret et alternativ inden for gamer skærme. Samsung CJG5 kommer i to forskellige skærmstørrelse, CJG5 med et 32 tommer display, og en version af CJG5 med 27 tommer display.

Kan du lide alternative former på dine ejendele, så har Samsung lige annonceret et alternativ inden for gamer skærme. Samsung CJG5 kommer i to forskellige skærmstørrelse, CJG5 med et 32 tommer display, og en version af CJG5 med 27 tommer display.



Af lovprisende ord fra Samsungs egne rækker finder vi:



”The newly-developed CJG5 32-inch(C32JG5) and 27-inch(C27JG5) monitors feature key gaming technologies such as WQHD high resolution, curved display, 144Hz refresh rate and a high contrast ratio. Globally available in the third quarter of 2018, the bezel-less, game-optimized CJG5 provides a completely smooth and immersive gaming experience at a reasonable and affordable price backed by Samsung’s technology expertise”



“Due to the rapidly increasing demands of gaming monitors, we sought to offer competitively-priced gaming monitors for more users to benefit from premium technology,” said Seog-gi Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “With the technological expertise that we have accumulated throughout the years, we are making efforts to accelerate the gaming features such as 144Hz and high WQHD resolution, which will be appreciated by the mass market”



Du kan læse mere om Samsung CJG5 buet gaming monitor annonceret på Gamescom HER

Image credit: Samsung



