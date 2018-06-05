AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-06-05 11:21:44

Computex 2018: Next Generation Extreme Overclocking med ROBOCLOCKER og KINGPIN

Next Generation Extreme Overclocking varetages af ROBOCLOCKER, når det omhandler EVGA og deres nye a semi-closed loop kølingssystem iklædt Liquid Nitrogen Cooling.

Next Generation Extreme Overclocking varetages af ROBOCLOCKER, når det omhandler EVGA og deres nye a semi-closed loop kølingssystem iklædt Liquid Nitrogen Cooling.

”Extreme overclockers Vince “KINGPIN” Lucido along with Illya “TiN” Tsemenko developed a new way to overclock EVGA hardware using Liquid Nitrogen Cooling in a semi-closed loop cooling solution. This new extreme cooling solution allowed them to break 5 new 3DMark World Records and will pave the way for future World Record overclocking setups. This new cooling setup is called ROBOCLOCKER”

ROBOCLOCKER overview videoen kan ses herunder

Vores Computex 2018 tur, er sponsoreret af Cooler Master



