AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-01-03 11:29:23

Ny 34 tommer Samsung QLED Thunderbolt 3 skærm annonceret

Samsung melder ny 34 tommer QLED Thunderbolt 3 monitor, Samsung CJ791 klar til kamp, og udstillingsvinduet er CES 2018, hvor Tweak.dk naturligvis er at finde.

Den nye Samsung 34 tommer QLED Thunderbolt 3 computerskærm, har et 21:9 aspect ratio og kan prale med en ultra wide QHD opløsning på 3440 x 1440 pixels.



Samsung skriver:



“As the pioneer of the curved monitor industry, Samsung continues to seek new ways to refine our displays and exceed consumers’ expectations on heightened performance and presentation,” said Seog-gi Kim, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “The CJ791 aligns Thunderbolt 3 connectivity with our best-in-class curvature and QLED picture quality to captivate and engage users, while also promoting improved organization and productivity. We are thrilled to demonstrate the full capabilities of our innovative new display to CES 2018 attendees.”



Du kan læse mere om den nye Samsung CJ791 34 tommer QLED monitor via producentens website. Priser og tilgængelighed er stadig ukendt.









