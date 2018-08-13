AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-08-13 09:12:00

Cooler Master i samarbejde med AMD om Wraith Ripper

Med titlen ”The official Air Cooler for the Gen 2 Ryzen Threadripper”, melder Cooler Master sin ankomst i ThreadRipper billedet. AMD og Cooler Master har i samarbejde udviklet en unik køler til anden generation af ThreadRipper, som allerede har sat til fodaftryk i HEDT segmentet.

Med titlen ”The official Air Cooler for the Gen 2 Ryzen Threadripper”, melder Cooler Master sin ankomst i ThreadRipper billedet. AMD og Cooler Master har i samarbejde udviklet en unik køler til anden generation af ThreadRipper, som allerede har sat til fodaftryk i HEDT segmentet.



Med det meget sigende navn, Wraith Ripper, er køleren udviklet til at holde temperaturen nede selv under de mest ekstreme forhold som overclocking. Der er tale om en Wraith Ripper designet med dual tower heatsinks for at dække et større område, og så har de monteret ikke mindre end syv heatpipes.



Cooler Master skriver:

”The Wraith Ripper built with dual tower heatsinks and a seven heatpipe array. The heatpipe array evenly distributes more heat over more heatsinks. The dual tower heatshinks and the wraith armor guides airflow for peak cooling performance. The 120mm MasterFan Servo design pushes the air through the heatsinks. The fan uses the dual tower heatsinks and the wraith armor to pull cold air through one heatsink and push the hot air through the other heatsink”



Med på vejen omtaler Cooler Master den nye Wraith Ripper, som værende udviklet med henblik på den nemmeste montering på TR4 brackets via et unikt udviklet TR4 Mounting System.



”The four long screws that run from the bottom of the cooler all the way to the top. Users can screw them at the top of the air cooler. The four long screws allow users to easily install it without the struggle of mounting in on the bottom. The Wraith Ripper’s tall, intelligent design has no RAM clearance issues. Users will spend less time installing and more time gaming or creating content”



Designet vidner også en del som førstehåndsindtryk, som tiden tro, er udstyret med RGB-lys på langs af køleren samt det smukke AMD ThreadRipper logo i toppen.



Prises er sat til MSRP 109,99 EUR.



