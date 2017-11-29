AUTHOR :

Instagram får ny Remix Photos feature føjet til

Er du til sociale medier, og derunder Instagram, vil du sikkert finde deres nye tiltag underholdende. Instagram har søsat Remix photos feature, som basalt set går ud på, at når du modtager et billede fra en af dine kontakter, kan du komponerer din egen version af billedet, og sende det retur til afsender i stil med nedenstående billede.



”When viewing a photo message from a friend, tap the camera icon at the bottom and capture a reply. Your reply includes a sticker of what you’re replying to. Move and resize it, and add your own twist with stickers, text and drawings. You can remix photos back and forth for a fun visual of your conversation.



Additionally, you can now also control replays. Choose “One View” for messages you want your friends to only see once. For everything else, choose “Allow Replay” so your friends have more time to view your messages. Photos and videos sent with “Allow Replay” loop automatically and your friends can tap and hold to pause”.



Du kan læse mere om Remix photo feature til Instagram HER



