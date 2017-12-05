AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-12-05 11:29:39

Google releaser Android Oreo (Go Edition)

Første del af ventetiden er slut, Google releaser Android Oreo (Go Edition), og bliver dermed en del af Googles Android 8.1 release som officielt releases i morgen.

Android Oreo (Go Edition), er det nye navn for Android Go, som blev annonceret tidligere på året under Google I/O.

“Since Android’s creation, our mission has been to bring the power of computing to everyone. As a global operating system, Android has grown to more than 2 billion active devices around the world, with more users in India than the U.S.

To make sure billions more people can get access to computing, it’s important that entry-level devices are fully functioning smartphones that can browse the web and use apps. At Google I/O this year, we gave an early look at a project we called “Android Go” to make this possible. We’re excited to announce that this software experience—Android Oreo (Go edition)—is ready, and launching as a part of the Android 8.1 release tomorrow”.

Du kan læse mere om Android Oreo (Go Edition) via linket




