Første del af ventetiden er slut, Google releaser Android Oreo (Go Edition), og bliver dermed en del af Googles Android 8.1 release som officielt releases i morgen.
Android Oreo (Go Edition), er det nye navn for Android Go, som blev annonceret tidligere på året under Google I/O.
“Since Android’s creation, our mission has been to bring the power of computing to everyone. As a global operating system, Android has grown to more than 2 billion active devices around the world, with more users in India than the U.S.
To make sure billions more people can get access to computing, it’s important that entry-level devices are fully functioning smartphones that can browse the web and use apps. At Google I/O this year, we gave an early look at a project we called “Android Go” to make this possible. We’re excited to announce that this software experience—Android Oreo (Go edition)—is ready, and launching as a part of the Android 8.1 release tomorrow”.
