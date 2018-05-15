AUTHOR :

Nvidia 4K 144Hz HDR G-Sync computerskærme frigives i maj

Officielt bekræftet fra Nvidia, skulle deres nye 4K Ultra HD @ 144Hz HDR G-Sync monitors ryge i handlen fra indeværende måned.

Den komplette spec liste er stadig ikke lagt online, og det samme gælder priserne fra partnere som ASUS og Acer. To modeller er tidligere fremvist, ASUS’ PG27UQ og Acer’s X27 – begge med understøttelse af 4K @ 144Hz med G-Sync og HDR. Alle informationer peger i retning af markedet først får glæde af 27 tommer versioner, hvor der efterfølgende komme støtte computerskærme på hylderne.



Hvad ved vi indtil videre:



– 27-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) HDR gaming monitor with an overclockable 144Hz refresh rate for super-smooth gaming visuals

– NVIDIA G-SYNC HDR delivers lifelike contrast and color, with the brightest whites and darkest blacks bringing out details like never before

– Quantum-dot IPS display with a wide DCI-P3 color gamut provides realistic colors and smoother gradation

– ASUS Aura Sync technology creates immersive ambient lighting and supports synchronization with Aura-enabled components and peripherals

– New ROG Light Signal casts the ROG logo to create the perfect atmosphere for your gaming setup



“ROG Swift PG27UQ is a 4K UHD G-SYNC HDR gaming monitor with an overclockable 144Hz refresh rate for buttery-smooth gameplay. This 27-inch IPS display with quantum-dot technology heralds a new generation of gaming monitors. ROG Swift PG27UQ features a wide DCI-P3 color gamut to provide realistic colors and smoother color gradation, and NVIDIA G-SYNC HDR technology to deliver vivid details and lifelike contrast. See the future of gaming with ROG Swift PG27UQ.”



Vi følger op så snart der er nyt at berette.

