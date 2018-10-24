AUTHOR :

ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro SSD, GAMMIX S5 SSD, og GAMMIX D30 DDR4 RAM introduceret

Så er der nyt fra ADATA lejren. Producenten har fremvist tre nye familiemedlemmer i form af ADATA XPG SX8200 Pro samt GAMMIX S5 på SSD fronten, og GAMMIX D30 DDR4 RAM henvendt til gaming rigs.

Dermed bliver ADATA SX8200 Pro M.2 2280 SSD, XPG’s hurtigste SSD i produktserien. Den nye SX8200 Pro M.2 2280 SSD understøtter tilmed overclocking, og takket være integrationen af et PCIe Gen3x4 interface, kommer hastigheden ifølge producenten på imponerende 3500/3000MB/s, og dermed udkonkurrerer SATA 6Gb/s sammen med random read/write performance på 390K/380K IOPS.



Hightlights:

– Rapid PCIe Gen3x4 Interface : read/write up to 3500/3000MB/s

– NVMe 1.3-Support

– New Generation 3D NAND Flash : Higher capacity, durability, and power efficiency

– M.2 2280 Form Factor: supports desktops and notebooks with the latest Intel and AMD platforms

– Designed for discerning gamers, PC enthusiasts, overclockers, and video content producers



Producenten fortæller:



“XPG GAMMIX S5 – Stay Cool in the Heat of Battle – Users can boot, load, and transfer faster with the XPG GAMMIX S5 PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 SSD. With support for NVMe 1.3 and equipped with 3D NAND Flash, it offers up to 4 times faster performance than SATA SSDs. What’s more, the GAMMIX S5 sports excellent heat dissipation capabilities with a built-in heatsink. The slender, black heatsink with a hairline-brushed finish makes the GAMMIX S5 look and stay cool. Compared to M.2 SSDs without a heatsink, the GAMMIX S5 is up to 10°C cooler, offering enhanced system stability. Featuring HMB (Host Memory Buffer) and SLC caching, the GAMMIX S5 accelerates read/write speeds up to 2100/1500MB/s. The GAMMIX S5 comes in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB capacities.



XPG GAMMIX D30 – Soar to Victory -The GAMMIX D30 DDR4 memory module features an edgy wing-shaped design that exudes a sense of power and stealth. It’s encased in a gray, glossy heatsink that contrasts beautifully with a translucent red or black top cover. GAMMIX D30 delivers excellent performance with speeds up to 4600MHz and supports Intel X299 2666MHz and AMD AM4 / Ryzen platforms. Sporting Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 2.0, overclocking is more straightforward. Instead of adjusting individual parameters in BIOS, users can do it right through the operating system. The GAMMIX D30 is built with high-quality chips selected through a strict filtering process.”



