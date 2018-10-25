AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-10-25 12:52:31

Western Digital 15TB Ultrastar DC HC620 HDD

Trænger du til opgradering på lagerfronten, kunne den nye 15 TB Ultrastar DC HC620 HDD fraWestern Digital måske være en mulighed.

“an unprecedented capacity point with a time-to-market advantage for customers who have invested in, and continue to take advantage of the benefits of SMR”, fortæller producenten,



“With data continuing to grow at unprecedented rates, many hyperscale and cloud storage customers know that their workloads trend toward data that is written sequentially. In these instances, customers are optimising their infrastructures with the lowest TCO and the maximum capacity,” said Eyal Bek, vice president of product marketing, Western Digital. “By capitalising on our highest-capacity SMR storage solutions, our customers’ investment can not only be fully leveraged today, but for subsequent generations of SMR areal density improvements for continued infrastructure optimisation.”



Vi har ikke kunne finde priser eller officiel lanceringsdato for Western Digital 15TB Ultrastar DC HC620, en billig bliver den nok ikke.

