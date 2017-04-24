AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-04-24 08:50:34

SK Hynix giver mulighed for GDDR6 RAM allerede i starten af 2018

Via en pressemeddelse fra SK Hynix, bekræfter de nu high-end grafikkort baseret på GDDR6 allerede rammer markedet i 2018, og dermed også muligheden for vi får NVIDIA Volta og AMD Vega at se med netop GDDR6.



Dog ligger en tidlig release af GDDR6 også op til andre projekter som f.eks. Pascal Refresh m.v.



SK Hynix skriver følgende:



Groft kogt ned, så vil GDDR6 overtage GDDR5 og GDDR5X ved at tilbyde at kunne sende større datamængde gennem, op til 16 Gbps og samtidigt afvikles ved et lavere forbrug, what’s not to like?

SK Hynix ligger heller ikke skjul på deres jagt starter med at komme ind på markedet for gaming og det professionelle segment, og så den vej jagte high performance markedet. Faktum er GDDR6 bliver et markant leap i grafikkorts industrien, som udover lavere strømforbrug, som naturligvis er en markant faktor, så vil GDDR6 også betyde højere clock frekvenser, nye designs på alle produkter de monteres på, men ikke mindst priserne da GDDR6 immervæk er billigere at producere end HBM baseret RAM.



Den komplette pressemeddelse fra SK Hynix:



