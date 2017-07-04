AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-07-04 10:59:31

Lås din PC op med din smartphone og Samsungs Flow app

Nørder elsker smart teknologi, og det imødekommer Samsung med deres nye Flow app. Via fingeraftryks læsere på din smartphone, kan du nu låse din Windows 10 baseret PC op.

Samsung lanceret en ny version af deres Flow app, og denne gang åbner de for muligheden for at brugerne, kan bruges deres fingeraftryk læseren på smartphonen, til at låse deres Windows 10 PC op.



Den nye feature, er tilgængelig til Samsung Galaxy enheder, som benytter sig af Android Marshmallow og op, som Galaxy S6, S7 and S8.



Samsung skriver følgende:

“Samsung Flow is a software product that enables a seamless, secure, connected experience across your devices. You can authenticate your Tablet/PC with your smartphone, share content between devices, and sync notifications from your smartphone to your Tablet/PC. You can also turn on the smartphone’s mobile hotspot to keep your Tablet/PC connected.



Nyeste Samsung Flow app, kan hentes via Google Play Store.



