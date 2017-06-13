AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-06-13 10:52:38

Alt du skal vide om Dell Alienware Area-51 Threadripper Edition

Dell Alienware Area-51 Threadripper Edition er så småt klar til at ryge i handlen, men Intel vil også være med på denne populære serien. Derfor kommer samme maskine også udsyret med de nye Intel Core-X processorer

Dell har annonceret deres kommende pre-built systemer udstyret med nyeste X399 platform, og dermed udstyret med 16-core og 12-core Ryzen Threadrippper processorer.

Den nye Area-51 TR Edition, bliver bygget med op til 64 GB 2667/2933 MHz RAM, og mulighed for flere forskellige versioner af grafikkort inkl.: GTX 1050 Ti, RX 570/580 og dual GTX 1080 Ti.



Dell skriver følgende:



“Through 2017, Dell will be the exclusive OEM partner to deliver AMD Ryzen Threadripper pre-built systems to the market and the high-end 16-core will be factory-overclocked across all 16-cores and 32 logical threads. The Area-51 Threadripper Edition is ideal for customers who explore the world of mega-tasking, doing many system demanding tasks at the same time, and are looking for a complete, reliable solution from a trusted brand.”



Designed for Megatasking, game streaming and more, the new Area 51 Threadripper Edition is ready for today’s most demanding PC gaming enthusiast and supports high performance configurations with a chipset that enables up to 64 PCIe Gen 3 lanes.



All configuration come standard with unlocked, factory-overclocked across all cores and liquid cooled AMD Ryzen Threadripper CPUs with Alienware’s most powerful liquid cooling unit to date.



Iconic triad high quality, uniquely engineered chassis built to deliver exceptional airflow, thermal management, and user ergonomics for daily use and future upgrades.



Supports NVIDIA SLI and AMD Crossfire graphics technology, with dual and triple GPU options

Introduces M.2 storage options to Area-51.



Built for gaming enthusiast wanting the absolute best gaming performance played with a VR, 4k or 8k display



Alienware Command Center includes AlienFX, AlienAdrenaline, AlienFusion, Thermal and Overclocking Controls”



Altså skal vi i Q3 og Q4 forvente nye Threadripper OEM systemer med 16/12-core Threadripper under motorhjelmen.



Intel vil også være med hvor det sjove sker, og Dell Alienware Area-51 kommer ogsp en udgave med Intel Core-X processorer i.



Dell Area-51 specs:



Chipset:

Intel X299 w/unlocked BIOS for overclocking, CPU Socket R4 (2066 pins)



Processor Options:

Intel Core i7 7800X (6-core, 8.25MB Cache, up to 4.0GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0 Technology)



Intel Core i7 7820X (8-core, 11MB Cache, up to 4.5GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0 Technology)

Intel Core i9 7900X (10-core, 13.75MB Cache, up to 4.5GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Max 3.0 Technology)



Single Video Card Options

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, GTX 1060, GTX 1070, GTX 1080, or GTX 1080 Ti

Liquid Cooled NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080

AMD Radeon RX 570 or RX 580



Multi GPU Options

Dual NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070, GTX 1080, or GTX 1080 Ti (NVIDIA SLI Enabled)

Triple AMD Radeon RX 570 or RX 580 (AMD Crossfire Enabled)



Memory Support

4x 288-Pin DDR4 UDIMM Slots

8GB DDR4 at 2667MHz standard, additional memory available up to 64GB of quad-channel 2667MHz or 2933MHz (HyperX)



Storage Options

Single drive: 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s or 256GB – 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD

Dual drive: 128GB – 1TB M.2 SATA SSD (Boot) + 2TB 7200RPM SATA 6Gb/s (Storage)



Intel Optane Accelerated Options

16GB Intel Optane memory accelerated 1TB 7200RPM HDD

32GB Intel Optane memory accelerated 1TB – 2TB 7200RPM HDD

Slot-Loading Dual-Layer DVD Burner (DVD±RW) (Standard)

Slot-Loading Dual Layer Blu-ray Disc Reader (BD-ROM, DVD±RW, CD-RW)



Internal High-Definition 7.1 Audio (Standard)

Dual Killer E2500 Intelligent Networking (Gigabit Ethernet NIC)

Dell 1820 802.11ac 2×2 WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1 or Killer 1535 802.11ac 2×2 WiFi/Bluetooth 4.1



Front Ports

2x SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

3.5 mm headphone and 3.5 mm Mic Port



Media Card Reader

Rear Ports

2x RJ-45 Killer Networks E2500 Gigabit Ethernet Port

2x Hi-Speed USB 2.0

6x SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A

1x SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A

1x SuperSpeed USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C w/ 15W PowerShare technology

1x SPDIF Digital Output (TOSLINK)

1x Line-In (blue port)

1x Front L/R / Headphone (green port)

1x Center Channel / Subwoofer (orange port)

1x L/R Rear Surround (black port)

1x L/R Side Surround (white port)



Operating System:

Windows 10 Home (64-bit) (Standard)

Windows 10 Pro (64-bit)

Kilde: PCPerspective, PCWorld



