PUBLISHED : 2018-09-19 13:59:36

SteelSeries Arctis 3 bluetooth gaming headset

SteelSeries har introduceret et nyt Arctis 3 Bluetooth gaming headset, som prissættes til $100 eller €130 alt efter lokation – altså en dansk pris lige under 1,000 kr.

Arctis Bluetooth headsettet er den oplagte følgesvend til din Nintendo Switch, og sammen med headsettet, kommer en Discord-certificeret ClearCast noise canceling mikrofon, samt det SteelSeries omtaler som et “exclusive ski goggle suspension headband system” og deres Airweave athletics-inspired performance fabric ear cushions”.

“The Arctis 3 Bluetooth allows gamers to easily chat by connecting simultaneously to the Nintendo Switch via the 3.5mm wired connection and the Nintendo Switch Online phone app via wireless Bluetooth audio.”

Features på SteelSeries Arctis 3 bluetooth gaming headsettet:

– Simultaneous wired audio for gaming and wireless Bluetooth audio from your mobile device

– Perfect for Nintendo Switch: Mix wireless chat audio from the Switch mobile app with wired audio directly from the Switch.



– ClearCast noise canceling microphone for clear, natural-sounding voice communication on all platforms



– Arctis signature soundscape emphasizes subtle, yet critical sounds to give you an audio advantage

Brian Fallon, SteelSeries Audio Category Manager fortæller: “The Arctis 3 Bluetooth was the first headset on the market that could seamlessly have both wired gaming audio and wireless Bluetooth at the same time. The unique solution makes this headset the best for Switch gamers so that they can easily chat with their friends over Nintendo Switch Online.”

