PUBLISHED : 2018-11-14 09:52:53

Intel har annonceret et nyt XMM 8160 5G modem. Forventet ankomst Q2 2019

Intel har annonceret et nyt 5G modem, XMM 8160 5G, som er programsat til anden halvdel af 2019.

Intel XMM 8160 5G understøtter dermed den nye 5G radio, som giver nyt spillerum for blandt andet smartphone producenter, og om i sidste ende bliver en bonus for slutkunderne.



Sammen med annonceringen af Intel XMM 8160 5G, har producenten udsendt nedenstående pressemeddelse:



”Intel today announced the Intel® XMM™ 8160 5G modem, a multimode modem optimized to provide 5G connectivity to devices like phones, PCs and broadband access gateways. Intel has accelerated the timing of this modem by pulling in the launch by more than a half-year. The XMM 8160 5G will support peak speeds up to 6 gigabits per second, making it three to six times faster than the latest LTE modems available today. It will be available in the second half of 2019 and will deliver the features and experiences to accelerate widespread 5G adoption”



Du kan læse mere om den kommende Intel XMM 8160 5G modem HER



Billede og Kilde

Intel



