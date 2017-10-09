AUTHOR :

Justice League film Heroes 3 minutters trailer lanceret (video)

Bankekød til slemme drenge, kunne fint have været overskriften på den nye Justice League film “Heroes” 3, som er spækket med action.

Så er der dømt smæk for skillingerne. Warner Bros. Pictures, har netop sendt en ny 3 minutters filmtrailer ud på deres kommende Justice League film, som er premierer 16 november 2017. Filmen er forfattet af Zack Snyder, og bag superheltene finder vi blandt andet Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Amy Adams, Ciarán Hinds, Willem Dafoe, Jesse Eisenberg, Jeremy Irons, Diane Lane, Connie Nielsen, og J. K. Simmons.



Fueled by his restored faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless act, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally, Diana Prince, to face an even greater enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman work quickly to find and recruit a team of metahumans to stand against this newly awakened threat.



But despite the formation of this unprecedented league of heroes—Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash—it may already be too late to save the planet from an assault of catastrophic proportions. The Metahuman team consisting of Barry Allen, Arthur Curry, and Victor Stone to face the catastrophic threat of Steppenwolf and his army of Parademons, who are on the hunt for three Mother Boxes on Earth.



