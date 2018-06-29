AUTHOR :

Det første kig på Pro Evolution Soccer 2019 med to minutters gameplay video

YouTuberen ”Weedens” har delt en video, som viser en kort gennemgang af gameplayet til fra Pro Evolution Soccer 2019. PES 2019 sigter efter løbende forpligtelse til at øge antallet af bekræftende licenser til ligaer, stadions, klub licens licenserede partnerskaber samt en endnu ikke annonceret feature.

Som dens officielle beskrivelse lyder:



“Fans will be able to experience lifelike player movement making PES 2019’s famed superior gameplay even greater as Beckham, Coutinho and more have their unique playing styles brought to life. The game takes player individuality to the next level by introducing a variety of new skill traits that give the player a chance to create Magic Moments on the pitch, which is now the forefront of PES 2019’s superior gameplay.



Finding space in tough-to-break down opponents will take a twist as well with Visible Fatigue, which will impact performance and behaviour. New shooting mechanics will take into account improved ball physics, player and ball position, and player skills and shot styles. Hitting the back of the net in PES 2019 will be more satisfying than ever before with new net physics and celebrations added, teamed with new crowd animations.



The beautiful game has never looked better thanks to ‘Enlighten’ software for true-to-life visual effects and 4K HDR across all platforms. Real time ‘Global Illumination’ lighting and shadows has led to improved in-game graphics with better crowd detail, real grass textures and the return of the incredibly popular snow weather effect"



