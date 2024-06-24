League of Legends Swarm | Operation: Anima Squad

Spiludvikleren og -udgiveren Riot Games præsenterer nu deres nyeste spilmode, Swarm | Operation: Anima Squad, som en del af deres kommende in-game sommerbegivenhed, Anima Squad, for "League of Legends," verdens mest spillede PC MOBA.

Anima Squad vender tilbage efter sin debut i 2022 og giver et nyt twist til klassiske "League of Legends" champions ved at omdanne dem til cyberagtige superkrigere med dyretema, der står sammen mod den civilisation-ødelæggende invasion af de abyssiske Primordians.

Swarm | Operation: Anima Squad er en nyfortolkning af bullet heaven og survivor-genren med co-op PvE gameplay. Det inkluderer både nye og tilbagevendende Anima Squad-versioner af populære "League of Legends" champions. Spillere vil også blive introduceret til Aurora the Witch Between Worlds, en Freljordian vastaya og det nyeste medlem af championlisten i "League of Legends."

"I starten af året nævnte vi vores ambition om at skabe sjove, nye måder at spille 'League of Legends' på, og vi er virkelig begejstrede for at præsentere Swarm for spillerne under dette års Anima Squad-begivenhed," siger spillets direktør Pu Liu. "Vi er meget stolte af teamets arbejde og håber, at Swarm bringer mange grin og sjove stunder til både gamle og nye venner."





Anima Squad-begivenheden begynder globalt torsdag den 17. juli og slutter mandag den 19. august.

Yderligere detaljer om Anima Squad-begivenhedsindholdet kan findes nedenfor (på engelsk):

Swarm | Operation: Anima Squad

Grab up to 3 friends and choose from a roster of elite Anima Squad members. Then, fight together as humanity’s last hope against the Primordians.

With a WASD control scheme, players will run around in a brand new map of Final City, mowing down enemies, completing missions, and surviving as long as they possibly can.

As the battle unfolds, players can unlock and upgrade powerful weapons and new Anima Squad members to help defeat the swarms of enemies coming to take over and mix up their strategy.

Players can work to permanently strengthen themselves, match over match, by purchasing





Power Ups with gold earned in each game. These Power Ups grant permanent buffs to give the team an edge in future field operations, so players can progress further and further in each match.





Anima Squad Skins

From the rising seas, ancient life emerges. Primordians - the planet’s white blood cells - harbingers of the next evolution event. Their prime directive: extinguish humanity. The Primordian threat has pushed civilization to the brink. For years, tribes of survivors hid in the darkness, resigned to annihilation. Out of the ashes of our world, Final City was born. And Anima Squad, Final City’s elite task force of superpowered warriors armed with re-engineered Primordian technology, leads the dawn of a new human resistance, fighting for organic life.

Battle Dove Seraphine, Primordian Aatrox (Legendary)

Prestige Cyber Cat Yuumi, Prestige Battle Lion Leona (Prestige)

Battle Bat Xayah, Battle Bear Illaoi, Battle Bunny Aurora, Battle Lion Leona, Battle Wolf Yasuo,

Cyber Cat Yuumi, Primordian Bel'Veth, Primordian Briar, Primordian Rek'Sai

Admiral Battle Bunny Miss Fortune (Mythic Variant)

Additional cosmetic content like exclusive chromas, borders, and emotes will be earnable through the Anima Squad Event Pass





Aurora The Witch Between Worlds

Born to a Freljordian tribe of vastayan bunnies, Aurora grew up with the ability to see the veil between the spirit and material realms. This unique skill made it difficult for her to connect with her peers, but allowed her to find companionship with the nearby spirits that occupied that limbo. Determined to learn more about her abilities, Aurora left her village to travel across the Freljord.

Aurora is a solo laner, with the flexibility to play in both the top and mid lanes. A skirmisher mage with the ability to enter into a "spirit mode," Aurora is a unique addition to the champion roster in gameplay, background, and personality.