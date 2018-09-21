AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-09-21 10:48:10

SteelSeries præsenterer CS:GO HOWL Edition

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - bedre kendt som CS: GO - er en af de mest populære multiplayer-fps. Det der gør spillet særdeles populært og appellerende, er dets lave systemkrav - det kan køre på næsten alle computere.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive - bedre kendt som CS: GO - er en af de mest populære multiplayer-fps. Det der gør spillet særdeles populært og appellerende, er dets lave systemkrav - det kan køre på næsten alle computere.

Det betyder med andre ord, at du ikke har brug for super dyr hardware for at nyde det. Er grafikken dateret? Lidt, men lad os være ærlige - I virkeligheden handler det jo om underholdning i sidste ende.

I dag lancerer den populære gaming accessories producent SteelSeries en helt speciel CS: GO-mus og musemåtte, der begge er designet efter M4A4 Howl-pistolskinnet. "Howl Edition" Rival 310 gaming mus og QcK + mousepad bliver helt sikkert vildt populær hos CS: GO spillerne rundt omkring i verden.



"The Rival 310 is a mouse made for unparalleled accuracy due to the power of the SteelSeries exclusive TrueMove3 sensor. The Rival 310 Howl Edition takes advantage of the Rival 310’s high performance, while sporting the legendary design of CS:GO’s most infamous gun skin. The mouse uses a split-trigger button design and mulit-color Prism RGB illumination compatible with SteelSeries Engine software..." fortæller SteelSeries

Virksomheden oplyser følgende specifikationer på musen:

- Sensornavn: SteelSeries TrueMove3

- Sensortype: Optisk

- CPI: 100-12000 i 100 CPI-stigninger

- IPS: 350+, på SteelSeries QcK overflader

- Acceleration: 50G

- Polling Rate: 1 ms

Når snakken kommer til musemåtten, forklarer SteelSeries:



"The QcK+ Limited Howl Edition features a similar design to the Rival 310 Howl Edition. The 450mmx400mmx3mm mousepad is made of a micro-woven cloth engineered to improve mouse glide and product minimal friction. Tested by the top mouse sensor manufacturer, the high thread count and surface variation optimizes tracking accuracy for both optical and laser sensors. The mousepad also uses a non-slip base and never-fray stitching, ensuring the surface will never fray or peel."

Steelseries har oplyst følgende specifikationer på musemåtten

- Bredde: 450mm

- Højde: 400 mm

- Dybde: 3mm

- Materiale: Mikrovævet stof

- Syede kanter: Ja



Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO fortæller yderligere:



Valve has been a valued partner for a long time, first with the creation of the Rival 300 Fade and Rival 300 Hyper Beast, and CS:GO integration in SteelSeries Engine. The Rival 310 and QcK+ Limited Howl Editions are the next chapter in our partnership to help CS:GO players be as accurate as possible while sporting an iconic look. We are avid supporters of the competitive scene and are proud to announce our new line at the FACEIT Major in London.

Både Rival 310 musen og QcK+ musemåtten med CS: GO Howl Edition branding kan fås allerede nu. Musen koster €79,99, mens musemåtten er set til €34.99. De kan begge købes direkte hos SteelSeries.

“Valve has been a valued partner for a long time, first with the creation of the Rival 300 Fade and Rival 300 Hyper Beast, and CS:GO integration in SteelSeries Engine,” said Ehtisham Rabbani, SteelSeries CEO. “The Rival 310 and QcK+ Limited Howl Editions are the next chapter in our partnership to help CS:GO players be as accurate as possible while sporting an iconic look. We are avid supporters of the competitive scene and are proud to announce our new line at the FACEIT Major in London.”

Image credit: SteelSeries



