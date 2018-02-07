AUTHOR :

Astralis skriver kontrakt med Emil ”Magisk” Reif

Tidligere i dag blev det offentliggjort at Magisk slutter sig til Astralis, og lukker det tomme sæde, som Kjærbye efterlod i sidste uge. Magisk forlod OpTic Gaming officielt tidligere i dag.

Første gang Astralis spiller med Magisk på holdet, bliver til ESL Pro League Season 7, før holdet skal spille til StarSeries i-League Season 4 og IEM Katowice 2018.

Danny “zonic” Sørensen, Astralis Coach:

– Emil is one of the most talented players in the world. Fortunately for us, he’s never really gotten the credit, but combined with his style of play, his personality and the motivation he has shown to play for Astralis it’s close to a perfect match. He has already proven himself on the highest level, and I am confident he will grow even further in the Astralis and RFRSH surroundings. He has the potential to become one of the best players in the world, and in time, I think he can get there.

– Friday came as a bit of a surprise to us all, but the culture in Astralis is always to be prepared for even the unthinkable, and we always keep track of players who can potentially step in in case of illness, injuries or sudden changes. The second we learned about Kjaerbyes new plans, we started working to secure the best possible replacement, and out of our options, I am excited that we ended up signing Emil.

– We had some good talks and negotiations with OpTic, and Emil has been very active and helpful in the process as well. It’s this form of dedication and motivation that will help Emil and Astralis take the next step. It always takes a couple of tournaments to show up for real with a new line-up, but we’re looking strong, and the rest of the team can’t wait to get going! Our ambition for 2018 is to bring home some of the big trophies, and to re-establish ourselves in the top, and by adding Emil’s firepower and even clearer roles on the team, I believe we’ll get there.

