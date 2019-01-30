AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-01-30 09:44:50

Razer præsenterer en ny Quartz Pink Edition til Valentinsdag

Som Razer selv omtaler deres nye lyserøde tiltag ”Transform your gaming arena with Razer’s latest gear in hot action pink”, så er der i den grad dømt jagt på de kvindelige eSports udøvere.

Vi har set et lignede tiltag fra andre producenter på markedet som Cougar og ASUS, men Razer kommer altså med en hel palette i Quartz's serien.



Razer Quartz’s serien inkluderer:



• Razer Basilisk mus

• Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma musemåtte

• Razer Huntsman tastatur

• Razer Kraken headset

• Razer Raiju Tournament Edition kontroller til PS4

• Razer Seiren X mikrofon

• Razer Base Station Chroma headset stand

• Quartz case til Razer Phone 2



Razers Quartz Pink tiltag blev første gang annonceret i 2018. Her blev gamers, streamers og influencers budt inden for til et udvalg på 4 peripherals, og i princippet starter på deres ”pink phenomenon”



Razer fortæller:

”Fans on the quest for Quartz began to refresh their setups with bold color themes - balancing power in pink. We’ve paid attention. With more than double the gear available this year, one can enjoy a new series that lets you stand out even further from the crowd…in style”

“Our fans told us they could not get enough of our Quartz Pink editions,” said Razer Co-Founder and CEO Min-Liang Tan. “We listened and we have given the stunning pink treatment to our latest gaming gear, giving you the unfair advantage in both performance and looks.”



Razer Basilisk - Quartz Edition



Pris: € 69.99

Armed with features such as a removable multi-function paddle and a dial for adjusting scroll wheel resistance, the Razer Basilisk offers a dynamic range of options to augment your performance and take your gaming experience further.



Razer Goliathus Extended Chroma – Quartz Edition



Pris: € 59.99



Our bestselling soft gaming mouse mat, powered by Razer Chroma™—ready to illuminate every victory in a spectrum of colors. Watch your game light up with vivid brilliance as you swipe across the Razer Goliathus Chroma with speed and precision.



Razer Kraken - Quartz Edition



Pris: € 79.99



The 3rd generation Razer Kraken is the wired headset for competitive gamers. Its large 50 mm drivers deliver powerful and clear sound. It’s engineered for long-lasting comfort with cooling-gel cushions. A retractable microphone ensures your shotcalls are always delivered in absolute clarity.



Razer Raiju Tournament Edition - Quartz Edition

Pris: € 149.99



The Razer Raiju Tournament Edition is the first fully modular wireless PlayStation®4 controller to have a mobile configuration app, enabling control from remapping multi-function buttons to adjusting sensitivity clutch options. Mecha-Tactile Action Buttons provide a soft cushioned touch with crisp tactile feedback. The Raiju Tournament Edition also delivers total control with 4 remappable multi-function buttons and Hair Trigger Mode for quick-firing action.



Razer Seiren X – Quartz Edition



€ 109.99



Designed and tested by top streamers, the Razer Seiren X Quartz microphone is the key to getting heard in the mightiest way possible. Backed by the best microphone technology, it’s the first step to taking live streaming to new broadcasting heights.





Razer Base Station Chroma – Quartz Edition



€ 74.99



The Razer Base Station Chroma is a multi-function headset stand with a 3-port USB 3.0 hub for maximum efficiency. It features Razer Chroma backlight for a complete Chroma gaming setup.







Razer Huntsman - Quartz Edition



€ 159.99



Designed with Opto-Mechanical Switches and Razer Chroma-backlit keys, the Razer Huntsman provides the fastest key actuation within Razer’s keyboard line. Razer Opto-Mechanical™ Switches use optical technology - an infrared light beam inside each switch - to precisely detect actuation when a key is pressed. You’ve never experienced speed like this before. (Only available with US-layout)

Oven i hatten annoncerer Razer også Razer Blade Stealth 13 Quartz Pink laptop (USD 1599.99) i USA, Kina og Canada. https://www.razer.com/gaming-laptops/razer-blade-stealth for yderligere informationer) og hertil en ny Quartz Case til deres Razer Phone 2 (€ 29.99)

Tilgængelighed i Europa:

Peripherals Quartz Edition frigives fra 14 februar 2019 eksklusivt via RazerStore.



Billeder & Kilde

Razer



