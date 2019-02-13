AUTHOR :

Release dato og officielle PC systemkrav til annonceret til World War Z

Saber Interactive har annonceret lanceringsdatoen på World War Z, og ifølge deres pressemeddelelse, bliver deres nye co-op zombie multiplayer game frigivet 16 april 2019.

I samme omgang har Saber Interactive løftet sløret for systemkrav til PC via Epic store page.

Som det fremgår af specs, vil du som minimum skulle have en PC udstyret med Intel Core i5-750 eller Core i3-530 eller AMD Phenom II X4-810 CPU, 8GB RAM samt AMD R7 240 GB, Nvidia GT 730 2GB eller Intel HD 530.



Saber Interactive anbefaler Intel Core i7-3970, 16GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 eller AMD Radeon R9 280 grafikkort.



World War Z vil kræve 20GB lagerplads.



“World War Z’s core four-player co-op will pit players against relentless swarms of AI zombies, and will come with a PvPvZ mode aiming to offer a completely unique experience, challenging players to outlive both the living and the dead across a variety of competitive modes designed for 4v4 combat”



World War Z lanceres med følgende multiplayer modes:



- Scavenge Raid: players race to secure resources across the map to win

- Vaccine Hunt: players must pick up and hold an object to earn point for the team.

- Swarm Deathmatch: Two teams go head to head in a bitter fight to the end

- Swarm Domination: Capture zones to earn points and win a team victory

- King of the Hill: Capture a single hill, then control it to earn victory point



Saber Interactive fortæller:



Powered by our dynamic Swarm Engine, World War Z will unleash hundreds of fast-moving, bloodthirsty zombies at a time on players in a nail-biting action experience around the world, including New York, Moscow, Jerusalem and more. Players will be able to game in co-op with up to 3 friends using six distinct classes and an arsenal of deadly weapons, explosives, turrets and traps to demolish the undead menace and survive another day.



