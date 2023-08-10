Baldur's Gate 3 patch fixer over 300 bugs

Selv om det er mindre end en uge siden Baldur's Gate 3 fik sin endelige udgivelse så har vi allerede fået den anden store patch. Denne gang fixes over 300 forskellige bugs.

Larian Studios har arbejdet hård på at fixe de fejl, som er dukket op efter spillet har mødt verden i fuld flor. Deres anden patch, Hotfix 2, fixer samlet set over 300 forskellige bugs i spillet. Det har været en blanding af mindre fejl og glitches over problemer der førte til direkte crashes.

Nogle af de mere underholdende, eller måske lidt upassende, har været problemer med fx Gnome Sorcerers, som manglede deres bukser til meget eksplicit "værktøj" der hæng uden for bukserne på visse Githyanki karakterer i spillet, som en spiller uploadede på Reddit.

Det er lækkert at se en spiludvikler, der ikke kun giver os et massivt og generelt velgennemført historiedrevet single- og multiplayer spil, men også gør en stor indsats for hurtigt at rette de fejl, som brugerne melder ind.

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS

Fixed an issue causing you to get stuck in dialogue.

Fixed a potential crash when reloading a savegame made mid-dialogue.

Fixed being unable to enter the Shadowfell if you saved while the prompt was on screen.

Fixed a crash caused by the UI.

Fixed a potential crash when saving while standing on a surface during combat or in Turn-Based Mode.

Fixed a rare blocker when loading a savegame made in camp that would cause a party member to spawn outside of camp.

Fixed a potential crash when choosing to stop listening in on a dialogue.

Fixed a potential crash when applying dye to an item outside of the inventory or through non-conventional means, such as the Reward panel.

Fixed a potential multiplayer crash when the client touches the transponder on the nautiloid and leaves the party, and then the host tries to open Party View.

Fixed a potential crash caused by the game trying to load the Character Creation UI when you are no longer in Character Creation.

Fixed a potential crash related to the tooltips of items that grant skill advantages but don't have an owner.

Fixed a rare PhysX crash.

MULTIPLAYER

GAMEPLAY

Penises C and D no longer clip through some githyanki clothing.

Male gnome sorcerers are no longer missing their undies.

Fixed an infinite loop that could occur with spells like Minor Illusion, where the enemy and the illusion would repeatedly enter and leave combat.

Fixed necromites not joining the combat with Ketheric.

Fixed enemies on the upper floor of Moonrise entering combat with those on the lower floor.

Fixed Voss' dragon reappearing after the githyanki scene near the Mountain Pass.

Fixed a book in Moonrise Towers showing an internal variable name instead of the correct content.

UI

Removed the version number that was below the minimap.

ENGINE

Fixed issues with rendering on Vulkan when minimising the game.

Added additional multiplayer servers and server scaling support.

CINEMATICS