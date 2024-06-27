Valve frigiver Comunity Maps til Counter Strike 2

Valve har netop udgivet de første community maps til Counter-Strike 2. Ifølge teamet er fem nye maps nu tilgængelige i spillet.

27 jun. 2024 kl. 09:19 Af Maria DEL:

Lad os tale om de to maps i Wingman: Memento og Assembly. Memento er et map, der foregår i Italien og er designet til at ligne en italiensk by. Assembly er derimod et map, der finder sted i en flyfabrik med masser af udstyr og maskineri rundt omkring.

Derefter har vi den klassiske Pool Day. Dette map er kun tilgængeligt i Arms Race.

Endelig har vi to maps til Deathmatch og Casual, som er Thera og Mills.

Det er også værd at bemærke, at Valve har givet map-baserede skill groups en overhaling. Ud over at omfordele spillere på tværs af Skill Groups har udviklerne også gjort det lettere at opnå disse badges fra starten.

Disse community maps er tilgængelige i den seneste opdatering for CS2. Denne opdatering inkluderer også et helt nyt MVP-panel (og animerede MVP'er i Premier) samt nye måder at optimere dine videoindstillinger på.

For eksempel er der nu en “Frame Pacing” sektion på siden for Avancerede Videoindstillinger. Udviklerne har også tilføjet “Maximum FPS In Game” og “Maximum FPS In Menus” skydere til Frame Pacing sektionen. Derudover har de øget standardindstillingen “Maximum FPS In Menus” fra 120 FPS til 200 FPS.

Counter-Strike 2 June 25th Patch Notes

[ MAPS ]

Community Maps

Added community maps Thera and Mills to Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch map groups

Added community maps Memento and Assembly to the Wingman map pool

Added community map Pool Day to the Arms Race map pool

Nuke

Fixed c4 stuck spots

Ancient

Fixed c4 stuck spots, holes in the world, and non-solids causing problems

Vertigo

Fixed c4 stuck spots and clipping

Anubis

Fixes for grenade collision and clipping

[ UI ]

Updated the MVP panel in all game modes

Added all-new animated MVP panels to Premier matches

Added several new MVP conditions and adjusted prior MVP rules

[ GAMEPLAY ]

In Competitive Matchmaking, per-map skill groups are now revealed after you earn two wins on a map.

[ VIDEO SETTINGS ]