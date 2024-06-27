Valve frigiver Comunity Maps til Counter Strike 2
Valve har netop udgivet de første community maps til Counter-Strike 2. Ifølge teamet er fem nye maps nu tilgængelige i spillet.
Af Maria
27 jun. 2024 kl. 09:19
Lad os tale om de to maps i Wingman: Memento og Assembly. Memento er et map, der foregår i Italien og er designet til at ligne en italiensk by. Assembly er derimod et map, der finder sted i en flyfabrik med masser af udstyr og maskineri rundt omkring.
Derefter har vi den klassiske Pool Day. Dette map er kun tilgængeligt i Arms Race.
Endelig har vi to maps til Deathmatch og Casual, som er Thera og Mills.
Det er også værd at bemærke, at Valve har givet map-baserede skill groups en overhaling. Ud over at omfordele spillere på tværs af Skill Groups har udviklerne også gjort det lettere at opnå disse badges fra starten.
Disse community maps er tilgængelige i den seneste opdatering for CS2. Denne opdatering inkluderer også et helt nyt MVP-panel (og animerede MVP'er i Premier) samt nye måder at optimere dine videoindstillinger på.
For eksempel er der nu en “Frame Pacing” sektion på siden for Avancerede Videoindstillinger. Udviklerne har også tilføjet “Maximum FPS In Game” og “Maximum FPS In Menus” skydere til Frame Pacing sektionen. Derudover har de øget standardindstillingen “Maximum FPS In Menus” fra 120 FPS til 200 FPS.
Som altid vil Steam downloade denne patch næste gang, du starter klienten. Nedenfor kan du også finde hele changeloggen.
Counter-Strike 2 June 25th Patch Notes
[ MAPS ]
- Community Maps
- Added community maps Thera and Mills to Competitive, Casual, and Deathmatch map groups
- Added community maps Memento and Assembly to the Wingman map pool
- Added community map Pool Day to the Arms Race map pool
Nuke
Fixed c4 stuck spots
Ancient
Fixed c4 stuck spots, holes in the world, and non-solids causing problems
Vertigo
Fixed c4 stuck spots and clipping
Anubis
Fixes for grenade collision and clipping
[ UI ]
- Updated the MVP panel in all game modes
- Added all-new animated MVP panels to Premier matches
- Added several new MVP conditions and adjusted prior MVP rules
[ GAMEPLAY ]
- In Competitive Matchmaking, per-map skill groups are now revealed after you earn two wins on a map.
[ VIDEO SETTINGS ]
- Settings Recommendations
- Added a Settings Recommendation popup if your display’s refresh rate is set below its maximum at startup. Using your display’s highest refresh rate is generally recommended.
- Added a Settings Recommendation popup if NVIDIA G-Sync support is detected but not enabled at startup. Using G-Sync is generally recommended if your system supports it.
- Added a Settings Recommendation popup if NVIDIA G-Sync is enabled but not V-Sync and/or NVIDIA Reflex. It is generally recommended to enable all three settings together when they are available. Note that applying these settings will limit your frame rate to your display’s refresh rate or slightly lower, which is usually the smoothest-looking and lowest input latency settings combination. See https://help.steampowered.com/en/faqs/view/418E-7A04-B0DA-9032 for technical details.
- Removed “Main Menu Background Scenery” and “Item Inspect Background Scenery” settings from the Video Settings page. These settings are still available on the Main Menu and in the Item Inspect screens respectively.
- The “Refresh Rate” setting now shows your display’s current refresh rate in Windowed and Fullscreen Windowed modes.
- Removed the “Laptop Power Savings” setting which has never actually been configurable in CS2.
- Added a “Frame Pacing” section to the Advanced Video settings page.
- Added an “NVIDIA G-Sync” row to the Frame Pacing section which tells you whether or not G-Sync is active with your current display settings. This row may be hidden if you’re using the Vulkan renderer or if you’re not using an NVIDIA graphics card.
- Added “Maximum FPS In Game” and “Maximum FPS In Menus” sliders to the Frame Pacing section. These control the fps_max and fps_max_ui convars respectively.
- Increased the default “Maximum FPS In Menus” setting from 120 FPS to 200 FPS.
- The Advanced Video visual preview now uses the “In Game” maximum FPS instead of the “In Menus” maximum.