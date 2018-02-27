AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-02-27 20:03:27

Western Digital lancerer nye NVMe SSD’er under Mobile World Congress 2018

Western Digital melder ankomst af WD PC SN720 til venstre på billedet, som er en PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD værende i stand til at tilbyde hastigheder op til 3.4GB/s og IOPS op til 500k. WD PC SN720 er tilgængelig som 1TB, 512GB og 256GB.

Til højre ser vi afbilledet deres nye WD PC SN520, en mere potent version mht. energi effektivitet, og som er bygget med et lavere antal PCIe lanes end førstnævnte WD PC SN720. Hertil er performance også droslet ned, og det samme gælder lagerstørrelserne, som på denne kommer i to 512GB, 256GB og 128GB.



WD PC SN520 frigives i tre forskellige M.2 formfaktorer; (2280, 2242, and 2230). Informationerne om, hvilken kontroller de er bygget mere, er stadig ikke omtalt. Ifølge informationer direkte fra WD, er de bygget på 28nm process, og med 8 NAND channels, og benytter sig af DDR4 RAM.



Nedenstående er pressemeddelsen fra Western Digital:



WESTERN DIGITAL NVMe SOLUTIONS ENABLE DATA TO THRIVE IN INTELLIGENT EDGE AND MOBILE COMPUTING ENVIRONMENTS

New Architecture and Two New NVMe 3D NAND SSDs Accelerate Data for Commercial, Compute and IoT Systems

SAN JOSE, CA – Feb. 26, 2018 – Addressing the needs of a growing landscape of Internet of Things (IoT) and Fast Data applications at the edge, Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) today announced two new NVMe™ SSDs – Western Digital® PC SN720 and Western Digital PC SN520 – powered by a new NVMe storage architecture, scalable for a range of emerging implementations, from IoT and edge computing to mobile computing systems.

The new Western Digital NVMe client architecture and product portfolio will enable manufacturers of IoT devices, computing devices such as thin and light, 2-in-1 and embedded PCs and monitoring systems to enable the capture and transformation of the massive quantities of data in real-time at the edge of smart city, smart home and personal data environments. Cisco GCI estimates that nearly 850 zettabytes (ZB) will be generated by all people, machines and things by 2021. With the advent of high-bandwidth technologies like 5G, augmented reality and facial recognition, new applications can benefit from the exceptional performance, power efficiency and capacity of NVMe and Western Digital 3D NAND to deliver an optimal user experience.

“Performance demands on PCs continue to increase, thanks to new applications like VR and AI, as well as the growing requirements for gaming, 4K editing and more,” said Bob O’Donnell, President of TECHnalysis Research. “This is driving PC makers to ensure that their storage subsystems can meet these expanded requirements with technologies like NVMe and high-speed flash SSDs. We’re also seeing similar storage demands in other fields, including IoT applications in manufacturing, medical, video surveillance and more.”

The groundbreaking new NVMe SSD firmware and controller architecture is purpose-built to maximize the performance and scalability benefits of Western Digital 3D NAND, and is in lock-step with the company’s NAND evolution. “With this new vertically integrated SSD platform, we are able to optimize the architecture to our NAND for low latency and power efficiency, and most important, for the growing range of applications benefiting from NVMe,” said Eyal Bek, Senior Director of Client SSD, Devices Business Unit, Western Digital. “The scalable architecture supports a range of capacity and performance points, while streamlining system qualification to improve time-to-market for our customers.”

New SSDs Deliver Performance and Power Efficiency

The Western Digital PC SN720 and Western Digital PC SN520 are the first NVMe SSDs built with the new platform, which will deliver a broad portfolio of NVMe performance, form factor and power efficiency options.

Western Digital PC SN720—Leading-edge Performance and Western Digital 3D NAND

The Western Digital PC SN720 is currently sampling with select customers. It will be available in 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB capacities on a single-sided M.2 2280 form factor. It delivers leading-edge performance with sequential read/write speeds of up to 3,400MB/s and 2,800MB/s*.

Customers are supported with a 5-year limited warranty.

Western Digital PC SN520—A variety of form factors with NVMe performance

Western Digital PC SN520 is also currently sampling with select customers. It will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB capacities. For greatest design flexibility and one of the lowest power draws in the industry, the Western Digital PC SN520 will be available as single-sided M.2 2280, M.2 2242, or M.2 2230 form factors.

Western Digital NVMe SSDs at Mobile World Congress and Embedded World

See a product demonstration of the Western Digital PC SN720 and Western Digital PC SN520 NVMe SSDs at Embedded World and Mobile World Congress. Featuring flexible form factors to enable ultra-thin, ultra-small systems that pack a powerful punch in a compact design, low power and exceptional performance features of the Western Digital PC SN720 and Western Digital PC SN520 will be on display. Come see how these products help promote a responsive, connected user experience on converged mobility devices.

Additionally, at Embedded World, Western Digital will demonstrate how IoT devices of today and tomorrow are powered by SSDs in a smart city environment and learn about the importance of low latency together with capacity in modern IoT gateway devices.

Mobile World Congress (Feb. 26 – Mar. 1, 2018) - Booth #3K33 in Hall 3 at the FIRA Gran Via Exhibition Center in Barcelona, Spain.

Embedded World (Feb. 27 – Mar. 1, 2018) - Booth #32 SQM in Hall 3A-429 at Exhibition Centre in Nuremberg, Germany.



