AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-09-26 13:01:35

MSI Afterburner får mulighed for plugins

MSI Afterburner får mulighed for plugins via en opdatering fra Alexey Nicolaychuk. Video viser en del af de nye tiltag

Igår opdaterede Alexey Nicolaychuk det populære MSI Afterburner med en stak nye features vi får glæde af.



Pressemeddelse



The MSI Afterburner 4.4.0 Beta 17 delivers a support for external hardware monitoring plugins, such as AIDA64 or HWINFO. This is Afterburner going back to its Rivatuner roots (which by the way was developed 20 years ago).



The Beta 17 also gets programmable critical thresholds, you can now define what Afterburner will do when certain values are reached. If you want a fan to go 100% when the temperature goes up or take a screenshot when your framerate goes lower (via command line) — it is now possible thanks to built-in alarms and triggers.



Let’s be honest here, Afterburner has the best OSD from any GPU application (plus it works for both GeForce and Radeon), so it only gets better as external plugins are now supported. There are four plugins to choose from (direct quote from the changelog):



SMART.dll – demonstrates HDD SMART attributes readback and HDD temperature monitoring

PerfCounter.dll – demonstrates the principles of importing native OS performance counters into MSI Afterburner. The list of imported performance counters includes but not limited to hard drive usage, hard disk read and write rates, free disk space on system partition, network download and upload rates. You may also add any other performance counter visible to OS (e.g. disk queue size or some specific process CPU usage) via editing the plugin configuration file



AIDA64.dll – demonstrates the principles of importing sensors from AIDA64 application via shared memory interface. The list of imported performance counters includes but not limited to motherboard temperature, CPU socket temperature, CPU fan speed, CPU voltage, CPU package power, +3.3V, +5V and +12V voltages. You may also add any other sensors available in AIDA64 via editing the plugin configuration file



HwInfo.dll – imports sensors from HWiNFO32/64 application via shared memory interface. The list of imported performance counters includes but not limited to motherboard temperature, CPU socket temperature, CPU fan speed, CPU voltage, CPU package power, +3.3V, +5V and +12V voltages. You may also add any other sensors available in HWiNFO32/64 via editing the plugin configuration file. Please take a not that the plugin is not open source per HWiNFO developer request

