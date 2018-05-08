AUTHOR :

Brutal Half Life Beta 2 klar til download

Kan du ikke få nok af Half Life kombineret med brutalitet og splatter, så vil du uden tvivl elske Brutal Half Life Beta 2.

Den nye beta til Half Life, er inspireret af Brutal Doom, hvor zoonyarts gennem længere tid, har brygget på omtalte Brutal mod til første release i Half Life serien.

I beskrivelsen til Brutal Half Life Beta 2 står ”Brutal Half Life is a mod that makes the game more violent and addictive, and it is also a tribute to the classics FPS games”

Brutal Half-Life beta 2 byder på et 4 nye maps, nye våben inkl. dual-weapons. Zoonyarts skriver blandt andet: New physics reactions for some weapon attacks, some AI and camera movement improvements, as well as new head gore variations”

”In addition, this new beta version improves rocket trails, allows players to spawn infinite monsters in Zoo, allows an unlimited number of allies to follow the player, changes blood decals and burnt and hurt skins behaviour, and changes the realistic agony sounds.

Fristes du, kan du hente Brutal Half Life Beta 2 HER



