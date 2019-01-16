Officielle Far Cry New Dawn systemkrav frigivet

Som minimumskrav finder vi Intel Core i5 2400 eller AMD FX 6350 med 8GB RAM samt NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 eller AMD Radeon R9 270X grafikkort.
Ubisoft har frigivet de officielle PC systemkrav til det kommende Far Cry New Dawn.
Som minimumskrav finder vi Intel Core i5 2400 eller AMD FX 6350 med 8GB RAM samt NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 eller AMD Radeon R9 270X grafikkort.
Anbefalede systemkrav består af en Intel Core i7-4790, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 med 8GB RAM og dertilhørende NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 eller AMD Radeon R9 290X grafik, hvis du vil afvikle Far Cry New Dawn ved 1080p i High settings.
Skruer vi en tand op for grafikken og 4K gaming på Ultra settings med 60fps, anbefaler Ubisoft SLI/Crossfire konfigurationer. Som en overraskelse omhandler det ikke NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080Ti, men derimod NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 SLI eller AMD RX Vega 56 CFX.
Far Cry New Dawn frigives 15 februar 2019.
Nedenstående liste er den komplette oversigt fra Ubisoft.
MINIMUM CONFIGURATION:
OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz
RAM: 8GB
VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) or AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB) or better
RESOLUTION: 720p
VIDEO PRESET: Low
DIRECTX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable
SOUND: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
HARD DRIVE: 30 GB available space
PERIPHERALS: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset
RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION:
OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-4790 @ 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz
RAM: 8GB
VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB) or better
RESOLUTION: 1080p
VIDEO PRESET: High
DIRECTX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable
SOUND: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
HARD DRIVE: 30 GB available space
PERIPHERALS: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset
4K 30FPS CONFIGURATION:
OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent
RAM: 16GB
VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB) or better
RESOLUTION: 2160p
VIDEO PRESET: High
DIRECTX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable
SOUND: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
HARD DRIVE: 30 GB available space
PERIPHERALS: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset
4K 60FPS CONFIGURATION:
OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)
PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent
RAM: 16GB
VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 SLI (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB) or better
RESOLUTION: 2160p
VIDEO PRESET: Ultra
DIRECTX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable
SOUND: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers
HARD DRIVE: 30 GB available space
PERIPHERALS: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset
Billede & Kilde
Ubisoft