Officielle Far Cry New Dawn systemkrav frigivet

Som minimumskrav finder vi Intel Core i5 2400 eller AMD FX 6350 med 8GB RAM samt NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 eller AMD Radeon R9 270X grafikkort.

Ubisoft har frigivet de officielle PC systemkrav til det kommende Far Cry New Dawn.

Anbefalede systemkrav består af en Intel Core i7-4790, AMD Ryzen 5 1600 med 8GB RAM og dertilhørende NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 eller AMD Radeon R9 290X grafik, hvis du vil afvikle Far Cry New Dawn ved 1080p i High settings.



Skruer vi en tand op for grafikken og 4K gaming på Ultra settings med 60fps, anbefaler Ubisoft SLI/Crossfire konfigurationer. Som en overraskelse omhandler det ikke NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080Ti, men derimod NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 SLI eller AMD RX Vega 56 CFX.



Far Cry New Dawn frigives 15 februar 2019.

Nedenstående liste er den komplette oversigt fra Ubisoft.

MINIMUM CONFIGURATION:

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz or AMD FX 6350 @ 3.9 GHz

RAM: 8GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670 (2GB) or AMD Radeon R9 270X (2GB) or better

RESOLUTION: 720p

VIDEO PRESET: Low

DIRECTX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

SOUND: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HARD DRIVE: 30 GB available space

PERIPHERALS: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset

RECOMMENDED CONFIGURATION:

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-4790 @ 3.6 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 @ 3.2 GHz

RAM: 8GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB) or better

RESOLUTION: 1080p

VIDEO PRESET: High

DIRECTX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

SOUND: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HARD DRIVE: 30 GB available space

PERIPHERALS: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset

4K 30FPS CONFIGURATION:

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-6700 @ 3.4 GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600X @ 3.6 GHz or equivalent

RAM: 16GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 (8GB) or better

RESOLUTION: 2160p

VIDEO PRESET: High

DIRECTX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

SOUND: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HARD DRIVE: 30 GB available space

PERIPHERALS: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset

4K 60FPS CONFIGURATION:

OPERATING SYSTEM: Windows 10 (64bit versions only)

PROCESSOR: Intel Core i7-6700K @ 4.0 GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 1700X @ 3.4 GHz or equivalent

RAM: 16GB

VIDEO CARD: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 SLI (8GB) or AMD RX Vega 56 CFX (8GB) or better

RESOLUTION: 2160p

VIDEO PRESET: Ultra

DIRECTX: DirectX June2010 Redistributable

SOUND: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

HARD DRIVE: 30 GB available space

PERIPHERALS: Windows-compatible keyboard, mouse, headset

