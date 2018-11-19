AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-11-19 12:08:45

Rainbow Six Siege Operation Wind Bastion officielt afsløret

En ny teaser er frigivet til kommende Rainbow Six Siege Operation Wind Bastion Fortress map, som baseres på reelle og eksisterende strukturer.

”The large daytime map features a mudbrick kasbah and iconic architecture unique to the southern region of Morocco” fortæller udviklerne bag det nye map.



Rainbow Six Siege Operation Wind Bastion blev officielt fremvist under Rainbow Six Siege Pro League finalerne 18 november 2018.



”If you own a Rainbow Six Siege’s Year 3 Pass, both Operators will be available at no additional cost with the launch of Operation Wind Bastion. 7 days later, both Operators will be made available to the public using Renown or R6 Credits”



“Our Level Designers are excited to finally present a fortress map for a game with “Siege” in its name. This is the first map heavily associated with an Operator. As such, the Dev Team created a fortress fit for a commander atop a hill with a 360 degree view.”

PCGamesN



“Operation Wind Bastion is a “classic” seasonal update, packing two new playable Operators tied to the season’s Moroccan theme. Both hail from Morocco’s Groupe d’Intervention de La Gendarmerie Royale (GIGR) counter-terrorism unit, under the Royal Moroccan Armed Forces. And as with prior seasons, there are new recruits for both attacking and defending forces.”



