AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-09-25 08:04:51

Resident Evil 2 story trailer fra Tokyo Game Show 2018

Den nye optimeret version af Resident Evil 2, bliver lanceret fra 25 januar 2019, og allerede på nuværende tidspunkt kan du forudbestille til både PlayStation 4 og Xbox One med en pris på $60.

Den nye optimeret version af Resident Evil 2, bliver lanceret fra 25 januar 2019, og allerede på nuværende tidspunkt kan du forudbestille til både PlayStation 4 og Xbox One med en pris på $60.



Den digitale forudbestilling krydres med en bonus i form af en Deluxe Weapon Samurai Edge – model Chris og Deluxe Weapon: Samurai Edge – model Jill.

“A deadly virus engulfs the residents of Raccoon City in September of 1998, plunging the city into chaos as flesh eating zombies roam the streets for survivors.” To wet your appetite for the storyline and enhanced visuals check out the latest trailer to be released at this year’s Tokyo Game Show 2018 event. “An unparalleled adrenaline rush, gripping storyline, and unimaginable horrors await you”.

“Fresh from the show floor at Tokyo Game Show, check out the latest trailer for Resident Evil 2, featuring new details on Leon and Claire’s campaigns as well as returning characters in this remake of the survival horror classic. ”



Læs mere HER

Image credit: Xbox



