AUTHOR : Uber

PUBLISHED : 2019-12-13 08:05

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice vinder Game of the Year

Ved dette års Game Awards show løb Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice med Game of the Year award.



Dette års Game Awards viste bød på et bredt spektrum af vindere på tværs af kategorier med fokus på esports, genrer, platforme og design. Death Stranding hentede flest priser hjem og vandt tre; Best Score and Music, Best Direction, og ikke mindst Best Performance med Mads Mikkelsen som Cliff Unger.

Disco Elysium hev to awards med hjem hjem to til Fresh Indie Game for Fresh Indie Game og Best Narrative.

Flere nye spil blev annonceret under showet, herunder en efterfølger til The Wolf Among Us fra LCG Entertainment (der driver forretning under navnet Telltale Games) og Skybound Entertainment med Weird West, Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance og Bravely Default 2.

Phil Spencer optrådte også for at afsløre navnet og flere nye detaljer om den kommende nye Xbox-konsol, Xbox Series X.





Vinderne af Game Awards for 2019 er som følger:

- Best Esports Coach: Zonic

- Best Esports Event: League of Legends World Championship 2019

- Best Esports Host: Sjokz

- Best Esports Team: G2 Esports

- Best Esports Player: Bugha

- Esports Game of the Year: League of Legends





- Content Creator of the Year: Shroud

- Global Gaming Citizens: Fereshteh Farough (Code to Inspire), Stephen Machuga and Mat Bergendahl (Stack Up), Luke (Let's Be Well), Vanessa Gill (Social Cipher), Damon Packwood (Gameheads)

- Games for Impact: Gris

- Best Community Support: Destiny 2

- Best Score and Music: Death Stranding

- Best Narrative: Disco Elysium

- Best Audio Design: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

- Best Multiplayer: Apex Legends

- Best Ongoing Game: Fortnite

- Best Art Direction: Control





- Best Action Game: Devil May Cry 5

- Best Strategy Game: Fire Emblem: Three Houses

- Best Family Game: Luigi's Mansion 3

- Best Sports/Raging: Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

- Best Mobile Game: Call of Duty: Mobile

- Best Fighting Game: Super Smash Bros Ultimate

- Best VR/AR Game: Beat Saber





- Best Performance: Mads Mikkelsen, Death Stranding

- Fresh Indie Game: Disco Elysium

- Fan Vote: Fire Emblem: Three Houses

- Best Direction: Death Stranding

- Game of the Year: Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice





Source & Image credit:

Game of the Year, FromSoftware



