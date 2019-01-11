AUTHOR :

CES 2019: EVGA Z390 DARK overclocking bundkort bygget eksklusivt til ultimate performance

EVGA har i indeværende uge lanceret deres nye EVGA Z390 DARK overclocking bundkort med teksten “built exclusively for ultimate performance with improved and upgraded component selections”.

Det nye EVGA Z390 DARK bundkort er firmaets tredje generation design, og designet til overclockere og entusiaster. EVGA fortsætter “No effort was spared to improve the power design, layout, or features of the Z390 DARK”



Prisen på EVGA Z390 DARK lyder på $500.



“After setting the bar with the X299 DARK, EVGA went back to work to design the next generation of motherboards designed exclusively for the world’s top overclockers… or those looking to become one of the world’s top overclockers. No effort was spared to improve the power design, layout, or features of the Z390 DARK.”

Features på EVGA Z390 DARK bundkortet inkluderer:



Highly-Efficient 17 Phase Digital VRM

Intel Optane Memory Ready

New Integrated EVGA Wireless Module with Intel Dual-band WiFi / BT5.0 with external antenna

Reinforced PCIe slots

EVGA’s Latest GUI BIOS Featuring OC Robot and In-BIOS Stress Testing

SafeBoot button to reset the motherboard and go into the BIOS with last known good settings without clearing CMOS

Slow Mode switch locks CPU multiplier to lowest possible setting to allow users to switch between max OC and low speeds in real-time.

SPI flashing via USB allows you to flash your BIOS without a CPU

Onboard Temperature and Voltage Monitoring

Onboard Clear CMOS, Power and Reset Buttons

Triple BIOS Support

EVGA E-LEET X Tuning Support



Specifikationer på EVGA Z390 DARK bundkortet inkluderer:



Chipset: Intel Z390

Socket: Intel Socket LGA1151, 8th and 9th Gen Intel Core i3/i5/i7/i9 Coffee Lake-S Processors

Form Factor: E-ATX

SLI: 2-Way SLI

Memory: 2 DIMM Dual-Channel (up to 32GB) DDR4 4600MHz+

Display Outputs: 1x mDP

USB: 4x USB 2.0 (4 Ports from 2 Internal Headers)

USB 3.1 (Rear I/O): 4x USB3.1 Gen2 Type-A, USB3.1 Gen2 (From ASM3142) 1x Type-A/1x Type-C, 2x USB3.1 Gen1

USB 3.1 (Internal Header): 1x USB3.1 Gen2 Type-C, 2x USB3.1 Gen1 (2 from Internal Header) with USB Power Delivery Support

SATA: 6 Native SATA 6.0Gbps Ports / 2 ASMedia SATA 6.0Gbps Ports

M.2 Key-M: 2x 110mm Slots (Up to 32Gb/s) / M.2 Key-E 1x 32mm Slot

U.2: 1x U.2 PCIe NVMe port

Ethernet: 2x Intel Gigabit NIC

Audio: Creative Sound Core3D Quad-Core Audio Processor

Fan Headers: 8 (2 CPU PWM, 6 PWM/DC

