AUTHOR : Lars

PUBLISHED : 2017-05-24 14:21:45

PRESSEMEDDELSE: MSI lancerer nyt Z270 GODLIKE GAMING Bundkort

Dem af Jer der eventuelt husker det første GODLIKE bundkort fra MSI, som er en absolut high-end bundkort, vil måske finde deres nye release klar. Denne gang handler det om deres nye Z270 GODLIKE GAMING Bundkort

MSI har fremsendt os en pressemeddelse, så der er spændende nok til vi mener den skal bringes i dens fulde længde.

WORLD’S FIRST MOTHERBOARD WITH KILLER XTEND AND ASMEDIA 3142 USB 3.1 GEN2:

MSI, the leading gaming motherboard brand, is proud to announce the all-new Z270 GOLDIKE GAMING motherboard. As the pinnacle of GAMING in terms of design, performance and features, the new Z270 GODLIKE GAMING raises the bar once again for motherboard development. With plenty of world’s first and exclusive technologies such as Killer™ xTend and the new ASMedia 3142 USB 3.1 Gen2 controller, the new Z270 GODLIKE GAMING motherboard closely follows the GODLIKE standard.

With our continuous strive to push the gaming industry forward, we are excited to once again work close with Rivet to be world’s first motherboard brand to launch Killer™ xTend on our new Z270 GODLIKE GAMING. With GODLIKE at the heart of a gaming rig, it allows it to act as a Killer fueled router to pass on and strengthen the internet signals, with lower latency, offering the best online experience when gaming on LAN or WIFI. Like GODLIKE GAMING, Killer’s new technology is packed with new cutting-edge technologies, such as their exclusive gaming bandwidth management. The MSI and Killer gaming experience has now been expanded throughout the complete household.

ONE BOARD TO RULE THEM ALL: Z270 GODLIKE GAMING

TURN YOUR PC INTO A GAMING ROUTER: WORLD’S FIRST MOTHERBOARD WITH KILLER™ XTEND

Z270 GODLIKE GAMING

As an exclusive, the new GODLIKE adapts the Killer™ xTend technology as well and delivers powerful network extension capabilities by integrating a network switch that includes 3 Killer Ethernet ports and a Killer Wireless-AC module as a Wi-Fi extender. This allows the GODLIKE GAMING to provide the network access to other nearby wired and wireless devices with a strong, powerful network connection. Gamers no longer need to mess with switches and network extenders that are expensive and difficult to configure – instead they can use Killer’s innovative new xTend Technology to connect devices such as gaming consoles, smart phones, and tablets directly to your gaming PC. The Killer xTend keeps your games, voice, and video fast and smooth because high priority traffic on the Killer PC is prioritized above the traffic from connected devices. Killer xTend also delivers amazing throughput to your home – with potential throughput up to 1 Gbps for each Killer E2500 plus another 867 Mbps for the Killer Wi-Fi module

MSI is proud to be in a continuing and close relationship with ASMedia in helping develop the next generation USB controllers. Its latest addition, the brand-new ASMedia ASM3142 USB 3.1 controller, is the world’s fastest USB solution and will be the new standard for super-fast data transfer over USB. Z270 GODLIKE GAMING is world’s first motherboard to feature this new ASM3142 controller. While the current Lightning ASMedia ASM2142 USB 3.1 Gen2 controller, running at PCIe Gen3 x2 (16Gb/s), already offers the fastest USB 3.1 performance in the market, the next generation Lightning ASMedia ASM3142 USB 3.1 Gen2 controller chip enhances performance and achieves higher energy efficiency, consuming at least 50% less energy than former USB solutions.

MSI AND PHANTEKS TEAM UP TO BUNDLE A RAINBOW LED STRIP WITH SEPARATE COLOR CONTROL

X99A GODLIKE GAMING was world’s first motherboard to introduce RGB LED on motherboards. Z270 GODLIKE GAMING takes it to another level. Through closely working with the word’s best component brands to seamlessly sync RGB products, Z270 GODLIKE GAMING offers perfect Mystic Light Sync integration. To showcase this, the Z270 GODLIKE GAMING motherboard comes with the brand-new Phanteks Rainbow Strip with multiple colors to further personalize any gaming rig and enahnce the experience for gamers and modders around the globe. With 15 high quality LEDs, which can be controlled independently, combined with a new 4pin pin-header, you can show different colors on the LED strip at the same time.

OTHER GODLIKE GAMING FEATURES

The new Z270 GODLIKE GAMING motherboard also offers the purest audio solution with AUDIO BOOST 4 XTREME. With a fully isolated audio circuitry using a high quality ESS DAC and 2x dedicated audio processors, Audio Boost 4 Xtreme allows for the most immersive gaming experience and ability to use headphones and speakers at the same time.

More features include front USB 3.1 Gen2 type C, 3 x Turbo M.2 with patented M.2 Shield, onboard Turbo U.2 with Steel Armor and much more. Dominate your opponents with this unique piece of divinity. The new Z270 GODLIKE GAMING motherboard is the best motherboard we have ever made.

Press Release MSI





