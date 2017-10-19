AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-10-19 17:00:08

Verdens mindste GeForce GTX 1080 Ti grafikkort hedder Zotac ArcticStorm Mini

Verdens mindste GeForce GTX 1080 Ti grafikkort hedder Zotac ArcticStorm Mini, og er ifølge Zotac spækket med brutal performance på trods af prisen

Hardwareproducenten Zotac, har søsat det de selv kalder for ”Verdens mindste GeForce GTX 1080 Ti grafikkort”, som bærer navnet ArcticStorm Mini.

Det visuelle meget kompakte GeForce GTX 1080 Ti, er udstyret med en vandblok, for at kunne kobles på et custom vandloop.



Zotac skriver selv:



The card combines the 212 mm (8.35-inch) long super compact design of the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Mini with a full-coverage water block utilizing a nickel plated direct copper contact with precision 0.3mm micro-channels for maximum heat extraction. The see-thru tinted acrylic top allows the cooling magic to be visible, supported by a metal backplate, the overall color neutral design adds the finishing touches with an all-white LED lit touch.

Builders now have the option of making one of the most compact with extreme cooling PC gaming systems around and have it fit into any color scheme.

Make for the ultimate compact gaming system with an open-loop water cooling system that incorporates standard G 1/ 4 type fittings make ZOTAC GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ArcticStorm Mini compatible with most third-party liquid cooling solutions. A pair of barbs supporting 10mm ID tubing are also included.



Vi har ikke kunne finde priser eller dato for officiel release af GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ArcticStorm Mini grafikkortet.



