AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-08-08

Beoplay E8 Racing Green Wireless earbuds lanceret

Spændende nyt fra Bang & Olufsen, som har lanceret deres nye Beoplay E8 Racing Green Wireless earbuds, som bliver producentens fjerde produkt i deres special edition collection.

B&O kollektionen er inspireret af de ikoniske farver fra British Racing Green teamet.



”The premium Beoplay E8 Racing Green adjustable wireless earphones have been designed to provide an ergonomic fit and are now available to purchase priced at £269 directly from the official Beoplay website”



“The earphones combine Digital Sound Processing capabilities with superior Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound for a rich, full-bodied sound while on the move”



“Created with a simplistic style in mind the E8 Racing Green comes with a premium leather case. The Beoplay E8 combine both comfort and personalisation, with ergonomically engineering to fit comfortably into your ears and the Beoplay App thats includes fine-tuning the tonality and sound staging through the ToneTouch feature”



“Designed to fit snugly and comfortably in your ear, E8 come in a genuine leather charging case so you can recharge them on the go. With up to 4 hours of playtime on one charge and an additional 8 hours from the charging case, you can easily take E8 with you all day – and with Transparency Mode, you can tune into your surroundings with one quick gesture”



