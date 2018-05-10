AUTHOR :

Størrelsen betyder noget: CORSAIR lancerer deres Obsidian 1000D Super-Tower PC kabinet

En af de store drenge i klasse, Corsair, har løftet sløret for et af deres helt store 2018 lanceringer.

Der er tale om deres monster vilde PC kabinet, Obsidian 1000D, som vi stiftede bekendtskab med på CES 2018 under navnet Corsair Slate.

Obsidian 1000D bygger på CORSAIR Concept Slate prototypen, som ifølge Corsair, har været to år om at komme frem til en officiel lancering. Obsidian 1000D byder blandt andet på børstet aluminium, røgfarvet glas, og er et gigantisk stort kabinet med en vægt UDEN hardware, der nærmer sig 37 kilo!

Corsair Obsidian 1000D kan rumme et E-ATX og Mini-ITX system på samme tid, og kan håndtere 18 fans, 2 strømforsyninger (SFX og ATX), og ligeledes have plads til ikke mindre end 11 harddiske.

The 1000D is designed to house the most powerful, ambitious and jaw-dropping PCs on the planet, contained in a unique triple-chamber, dual-system layout. The primary E-ATX system is mounted on a raised motherboard island, lined by convenient cable routing holes and backed by a huge French-door-style rear compartment to easily hide away 2.5in drives, cabling and accessories.

The Mini-ITX system sits rotated above the ATX PSU mount, providing an optional fully-equipped system to run as a file server, streaming capture system, or second gaming PC for player two.

Med mulighed for at have to komplette systemer monteret på samme tid, stilles der også krav til kølingen, og her år 1000D heller ikke på kompromis.

1000D har plads til otte 120mm fans i fronten, tre 140mm fans i toppen, og to 120/140mm fans i bagenden af 1000D. Corsair Obsidian 1000D kan rumme de tykkeste radiatorer på markedet i push/pull

Fitted using replaceable telescoping fan trays* that make installation easy, the 1000D can equip up to 18 cooling fans and four 480mm liquid cooling radiators – the most liquid-cooling friendly CORSAIR case ever.





To power the huge array of cooling hardware it can carry, the 1000D includes a CORSAIR Commander PRO digital RGB lighting and fan speed controller, granting users precision speed control of up to six PWM fans, and lighting control for up to six CORSAIR RGB fans or CORSAIR RGB LED strips. The 1000D itself also boasts integrated RGB lighting, built into its front panel and front logo, as either a starting-point for a stunning RGB build, or as a subtle accent to your system.

Med i pakken kommer muligheden for udnyttelse af deres CORSAIR iCUE software, som kan styrer både RGB farveladen, RGB LED light strips, keyboards, mus og meget mere i samme boldgade.

Look closer behind the monolithic design and epic capabilities, and you’ll find that the 1000D is loaded with extras to make building your system easy and ready for years of upgrades. The front panel offers dual USB 3.1 Type C ports, as well as four USB 3.0 ports, for multiple high-speed connections.

Front, rear and roof removable dust filters ensure your system stays looking its best, while a rotatable GPU mount plate for the primary system lets you put your graphics card on show. When installing liquid cooling, you’ll find a wide variety of pump and reservoir mounting points, with an exhaustive array of screws and cable ties included to add the finishing touch to your system.

CORSAIR Obsidian Series 1000D er officielt lanceret via Corsair’s officielle retailers. Prisen har vi endnu ikke kunne finde i Danmark, men billigt bliver det sikkert ikke.

Læs mere HER

Tweak.dk arbejder pt. sammen med Corsair på at lave en Tweak build sammen med en kølingsproducent.



