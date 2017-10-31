AUTHOR :

Nyt SteelSeries Tenkeyless APEX M750 Mekanisk Tastatur Lanceret

SteelSeries har føjet et nyt familiemedlem til rækkes af mekaniske eSports keyboards i form af tenkeyless SteelSeries Apex M750 TKL gamertastaturet.

Det nye tenkeyless SteelSeries Apex M750 TKL gaming keyboard, er prissat til $120 eller £126, og er bygget som et 10-keyless design.



Af features på SteelSeries Tenkeyless APEX M750 finder vi:



• Esports-focused tenkeyless design

• QX2 linear mechanical gaming switches

• Durable 5000 Series Aluminum Frame

• Brilliant and dynamic per-key RGB lighting

• Real-time Discord lighting notifications



Steelseries skriver følgende:



Engineered for pure performance, their linear 45g actuation point is the holy grail for players looking for the absolute fastest reaction times. Copper click leafs, clear casings and softer plastic stems combine to deliver unmatched brightness and silky smooth operation. The expertly crafted aluminum frame is more than just a sight to behold. The exclusive use of Series 5000 aluminum provides a zero-flex, lightweight, and rock-solid base for the mechanical switches. The Apex M750 TKL features customizable active and reactive lighting effects, real time in-game notifications via GameSense, and instant illumination effects via ImageSync.



Du kan læse mere om SteelSeries Apex M750 TKL gamertastaturet HER



