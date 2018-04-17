AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2018-04-17 18:40:30

ASUS har officielt annonceret deres AREZ-branded AMD Radeon RX grafikkort

ASUS har officielt annonceret deres AREZ-branded AMD Radeon RX grafikkort, og over de kommende uger, vil andre add-in board partnere lancere nye brands, som alle vil bære AMD Radeon navnet.

ASUS har officielt annonceret deres AREZ-branded AMD Radeon RX grafikkort, og over de kommende uger, vil andre add-in board partnere (AIB) lancere nye brands, som alle vil bære AMD Radeon navnet.



Med i pressemeddelsen fra AMD kommer følgende:



AMD is pledging to reignite freedom of choice when gamers choose an AMD Radeon RX graphics card. These brands will share the same values of openness, innovation and inclusivity that most gamers take to heart, and will share the four values central to AMD Radeon:



• A dedication to open innovation – AMD works tirelessly to advance PC gaming through close collaboration with hardware standards bodies, API and game developers, making its technologies available to all to help further the industry. Through our collaboration with JEDEC on memory standards like HBM and HBM2, Microsoft on DirectX and Khronos on Vulkan, and through the GPUOpen initiative where we provide access to a comprehensive collection of visual effects, productivity tools, and other content at no cost, we’re enabling the industry to the benefit of gamers.



• A commitment to true transparency through industry standards – Through industry standards like FreeSync, AMD provides the PC ecosystem with technologies that significantly enhance gamers’ experiences, enabling partners to adopt them at no cost to consumers, rather than penalizing gamers with proprietary technology “taxes” and limiting their choice in displays.

• Real partnerships with real consistency – AMD works closely with AIB partners on equal footing, so that our customers are empowered with the best, high-performance, high quality gaming products and technologies available from AMD. No anti-gamer / anti-competitive strings attached.

• Expanding the PC gaming ecosystem – We create open and free game development technologies that enable the next generation of immersive gaming experiences across PC and console ecosystems. These efforts have resulted in advancements such as FreeSync adoption on TVs for XBOX One S or X, integration of forward looking Vega features and technologies into Far Cry 5 without penalizing the competition, and of inclusion of open sourced AMD innovations into the Vulkan API which game developers can adopt freely.



Through AMD’s add-in-board partners that carry forward the AMD Radeon RX brand, the company is continuing to push the industry openly, transparently and without restrictions so that gamers have access to the best immersive technologies, APIs and experiences.



Du kan læse hele pressemeddelsen HER

Forudbestilling af de nye AREZ grafikkort starter i maj 2018, og bliver uden tvivl et modspil til NVIDIA’s GeForce Partner Programmet.



