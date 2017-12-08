AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2017-12-08 10:21:08

NVIDIA lancerer TITAN V med et prisskilt på $2999

NVIDIA lancerede for kort tid siden deres TITAN Xp i en Star Wars Edition, og nu kommer næste skud fra NVIDIA med lancering af et nyt NVIDIA TITAN V.

Med på vejen kommer en lang pressemeddelse, hvor det tydeligt fremgår, at NVIDIA TITAN V ikke er aimet efter gaming. Ikke desto mindre er der tale om et super potent high-end grafikkort med 5120 CUDA cores, 21.1 milliarder transistors og 12 GB HBM2 RAM.



NVIDIA TITAN V er henvendt til high-performance computing, machine learning og AI. Ikke på noget tidspunkt i pressematerialet nævnes gaming eller GeForce branded, som på den front er NVIDIA klar i spyttet. UPS, glemte vi lige at nævne prisen på 2999 USD!

Et kig på billederne afslører en køler identisk med den grafikkortskøler vi ser på TITAN Xp med dens gold-ish udseende.



Af yderlige specs kan nævnes 320 TMUs, 4608K L2 Cache og føromtalte 12GB HBM2 via et 3072 bits hukommelsesinterface. NVIDIA TITAN V er et 250W dual-slot grafikkort og designet med en GPU bygget på 12nm process.



Bid især mærke i det nye PCB med den massive Volta GPU.



Nedenstående pressemeddelse præsenterer fint dette grafik-monster.

Pressemeddelse:

Volta-Powered GPU Delivers 110 Teraflops of Deep Learning Horsepower — 9x Its Predecessor — to Researchers and Scientists



Conference on Neural Information Processing Systems — NVIDIA today introduced TITAN V, the world’s most powerful GPU for the PC, driven by the world’s most advanced GPU architecture, NVIDIA Volta.

Announced by NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang at the annual NIPS conference, TITAN V excels at computational processing for scientific simulation. Its 21.1 billion transistors deliver 110 teraflops of raw horsepower, 9x that of its predecessor, and extreme energy efficiency.

“Our vision for Volta was to push the outer limits of high performance computing and AI. We broke new ground with its new processor architecture, instructions, numerical formats, memory architecture and processor links,” said Huang. “With TITAN V, we are putting Volta into the hands of researchers and scientists all over the world. I can’t wait to see their breakthrough discoveries.”

NVIDIA Supercomputing GPU Architecture, Now for the PC



TITAN V’s Volta architecture features a major redesign of the streaming multiprocessor that is at the center of the GPU. It doubles the energy efficiency of the previous generation Pascal™ design, enabling dramatic boosts in performance in the same power envelope.

New Tensor Cores designed specifically for deep learning deliver up to 9x higher peak teraflops. With independent parallel integer and floating-point data paths, Volta is also much more efficient on workloads with a mix of computation and addressing calculations. Its new combined L1 data cache and shared memory unit significantly improve performance while also simplifying programming.

Fabricated on a new TSMC 12-nanometer FFN high-performance manufacturing process customized for NVIDIA, TITAN V also incorporates Volta’s highly tuned 12GB HBM2 memory subsystem for advanced memory bandwidth utilization.

Free AI Software on NVIDIA GPU Cloud

TITAN V’s incredible power is ideal for developers who want to use their PCs to do work in AI, deep learning and high performance computing.

Users of TITAN V can gain immediate access to the latest GPU-optimized AI, deep learning and HPC software by signing up at no charge for an NVIDIA GPU Cloud account. This container registry includes NVIDIA-optimized deep learning frameworks, third-party managed HPC applications, NVIDIA HPC visualization tools and the NVIDIA TensorRT™ inferencing optimizer.

Immediate Availability



TITAN V is available to purchase today for $2,999 from the NVIDIA store in participating countries.



