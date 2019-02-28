AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-02-28 07:33:28

Samsung Galaxy S10 5G fremvist på video

Den nye Samsung Galaxy S10 5G er Samsungs første 5G smartphone, og blev officielt fremvist i sidste uge. Nu er den også indtrådt på scenen under Mobile World Congress 2019.

Den nye Samsung Galaxy S10 5G er Samsungs første 5G smartphone, og blev officielt fremvist i sidste uge. Nu er den også indtrådt på scenen under Mobile World Congress 2019.



Samsung Galaxy S10 5G er bygget med en 6,7 tommer skærm samt en Snapdragon 855 processor eller Exynos 9820 processor alt efter din lokation.



Om Samsung Galaxy S10 5G fortæller Samsung:



“The Galaxy S10 5G is a premium device featuring a 6.7-inch Infinity-O Display – the biggest screen yet seen on Galaxy S series devices. This visionary smartphone also includes front and rear 3D Depth cameras for Video Live focus and Quick Message, as well as a 4,500mAh battery with Super Fast Charging at 25W so that consumers can take full advantage of the huge range of streaming and content possibilities brought about by hyper-fast 5G connectivity.



With the Galaxy S10 5G and a 5G network connection, users can download a full season of a TV show in minutes, stream movies or sporting events buffer-free, enjoy their favorite graphics-rich games with virtually no lag, engage in enhanced VR and AR experiences, and catch up with friends and family on real-time 4K-quality video calls”



Du kan læse mere om Samsung Galaxy S10 5G HER



Billede & Kilde

Samsung



