FIFA 19 frigives 28 september – første officielle trailer

EA Sports har bekræftet den officielle lancerings dato på FIFA 19, som worldwide hedder 28 september 2018.

Players will experience the world’s most prestigious club competition in FIFA 19 with the addition of the UEFA Champions League.



Med i pressemeddelsen kommer den første trailer til FIFA 19 spillet, som du kan nyde herunder.

FIFA 19 friguves til PC, PlayStation 4, Switch samt Xbox One.



EA Sports skriver:



In FIFA 19, players will be able to achieve European glory with their favourite club in Career Mode or the all-new standalone UEFA Champions League mode. Players will discover the finale of Alex Hunter’s story in The Journey: Champions and build their dream squad with live UEFA Champions League and Europa League content updates in FIFA 19 Ultimate Team.



New features promise to allow players to control the pitch in every moment, from tactical approach to each technical touch, including the all-new Active Touch System that changes the way players receive and strike the ball, 50/50 Battles where reactions and player attributes determine the outcome for winning loose balls across the pitch, the new Dynamic Tactics system gives players greater ability to setup their squads and customize their tactical approach, and more.



