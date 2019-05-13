AUTHOR :

PUBLISHED : 2019-05-13 11:00:51

PixARK sandbox survival spil lanceres til PS4 31 maj 2019

Med mere end blot en lille inspiration fra Minecraft, er PixARK et nyt sandbox suvival spil, der vil blive officielt lanceret til PlayStation platformen senere i indeværende måned, og vil være tilgængelig til at spille fra 31. maj 2019 og fremefter.

Med mere end blot en lille inspiration fra Minecraft, er PixARK et nyt sandbox suvival spil, der vil blive officielt lanceret til PlayStation platformen senere i indeværende måned, og vil være tilgængelig til at spille fra 31. maj 2019 og fremefter.

Tidligere lanceret på pc'en og lanceret til Steam, giver PixARK eventyrspillet dig mulighed for at blive en del af hvad producenten bag beskriver som "enter a world of mystery, danger, ancient dinosaurs, mythical beasts, and cubes! Work by yourself or with a tribe of others to gather materials, craft useful items, tame wild creatures, and build huge bases to survive”

Og fortsætter “Welcome to PixARK, a vast, wild world filled with vicious dinosaurs, magical creatures and endless adventure! To survive in this mysterious land, you must tame creatures both ferocious and cuddly, craft high tech and magical tools, and build your own base out of cubes.”



“With a robust character creator, an infinite number of voxel based maps and procedurally generated quests, your PixARK adventure will be completely unique. Team up with friends to form a tribe, or play on your own. Spend your time building a towering fortress or go on a quest in a sprawling cavern. Fly on the back of a dragon and smite your enemies with a magic wand, or ride a mighty T-Rex and blast your foes with a rocket launcher. In the world of PixARK, how you play is up to you – as long as you survive!”



Kilde & Billeder



PS







