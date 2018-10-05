AUTHOR :

The Room lanceret til Nintendo Switch

Fireproof Games har i indeværende uge lanceret deres nye The Room konsol spil, som dermed udvider portføjlen af spil til Nintendo Switch konsollen. Spillet frigivet officielt fra 18 oktober, og med på vejen har Fireproof Games vedlagt en teaser trailer til spillet.

”The development team at Fireproof Games has rebuilt The Room game from the ground up specifically for Nintendo Switch to utilise both the touch screen and the Joy-Con controllers. Use the intuitive touch screen controls to solve puzzles in handheld mode or utilise the Joy-Con controllers in newly implemented motion control in TV mode. ”

“The Room is a physical puzzler wrapped inside a mystery game where you are transported into a unique space that blends stunning visuals with intriguing problems to solve. A mysterious invitation leads to the attic of an abandoned house. In the room is a cast-iron safe laced with strange carvings and on top, a note from your distant companion. It promises something ancient and astonishing concealed in the iron chamber – you need only find a way in.​ “

